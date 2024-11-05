The Fish & Forest owner and head chef, Stephen Andrews, is making his BBC debut on MasterChef: The Professionals 2024.

It’s been a busy year for the 33-year-old Fish & Forest owner and head chef, Stephen Andrews, not only has he opened a new restaurant, but now he’s making his name as a “MasterChef”.

On Tuesday (Nov 5), the Yorkshire-born and based chef will be going head-to-head with three other professionals in week two, heat one of MasterChef: The Professionals 2024.

Stephen credited his belief in his abilities and his unique story to him applying for the show.

Stephen Andrews credited his belief in his abilities and his unique story to him applying for the show | BBC/Shine TV

He said: “I applied because I believe in my ability, and I believe in myself. I think my story of how I got to where I am today has shaped me as a chef and this has had a massively positive impact on my cooking and skills. I want to be able to showcase what I know I have to offer this industry.”

In March 2019, Chef Stephen Andrews launched Fish & Forest, a unique dining experience in York that blends his passion for game and fish.

The restaurant began in one of the small shipping container units at Spark, a hub for local food businesses, before opening a premise on Micklegate, in York.

Just this year Stephen had the opportunity to relocate from Micklegate to Grape Lane, in York - to his parents' former restaurant venue, 1331 Bar and Grill.

His parents’ restaurant was where Stephen first entered the food industry.

Fish & Forest has found its new home on the premises of Stephen’s parents former restaurant - 1331 Bar and Grill. | Spotty Media

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Whilst growing up, I worked in their bar restaurant out on the floor and doing bits on weekends when I was younger. I worked my way up to GM before leaving to work on my own ideas and my own restaurant.”

Now Stephen has found a new home for Fish & Forest in the former restaurant “coming full circle”.

Stephen and the team have also transformed Fish & Forest’s former site into Notes Wine Bar, which offers specially chosen wine and drinks as well as a smaller menu of snacks and nibbles.

The head chef said his cooking style is “Modern British Bistro” along with continuing his dedication to sustainability.