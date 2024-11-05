Stephen Andrews MasterChef: The Professionals 2024: Meet the York Fish & Forest chef starring in the BBC hit series
It’s been a busy year for the 33-year-old Fish & Forest owner and head chef, Stephen Andrews, not only has he opened a new restaurant, but now he’s making his name as a “MasterChef”.
On Tuesday (Nov 5), the Yorkshire-born and based chef will be going head-to-head with three other professionals in week two, heat one of MasterChef: The Professionals 2024.
Stephen credited his belief in his abilities and his unique story to him applying for the show.
He said: “I applied because I believe in my ability, and I believe in myself. I think my story of how I got to where I am today has shaped me as a chef and this has had a massively positive impact on my cooking and skills. I want to be able to showcase what I know I have to offer this industry.”
In March 2019, Chef Stephen Andrews launched Fish & Forest, a unique dining experience in York that blends his passion for game and fish.
The restaurant began in one of the small shipping container units at Spark, a hub for local food businesses, before opening a premise on Micklegate, in York.
Just this year Stephen had the opportunity to relocate from Micklegate to Grape Lane, in York - to his parents' former restaurant venue, 1331 Bar and Grill.
His parents’ restaurant was where Stephen first entered the food industry.
He told The Yorkshire Post: “Whilst growing up, I worked in their bar restaurant out on the floor and doing bits on weekends when I was younger. I worked my way up to GM before leaving to work on my own ideas and my own restaurant.”
Now Stephen has found a new home for Fish & Forest in the former restaurant “coming full circle”.
Stephen and the team have also transformed Fish & Forest’s former site into Notes Wine Bar, which offers specially chosen wine and drinks as well as a smaller menu of snacks and nibbles.
The head chef said his cooking style is “Modern British Bistro” along with continuing his dedication to sustainability.
He said:”I have dedicated myself to using sustainable ingredients to create new dish on a regular basis and this inspires me every day.”