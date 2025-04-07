The festival is set to take place from June 12 2025 in London with The Streets opening up Meltdown

Meltdown 2025 have revealed more acts set to take over London this June.

The likes of James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and Mahalia are set to join the likes of Little Simz and The Streets.

Here’s the current line-up for the Little Simz curated festival this year, and when you can get tickets.

Meltdown, the artist-curated festival that takes place annually in London, has announced more acts set to join the Little Simz curated event this June.

GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Mahalia is set to captivate the audience with her confident presence and the fresh energy of her new music, all delivered with that signature 'luvergirl' vibe that resonates with fans. Tiwa Savage , one of the queens of afrobeats and an MTV EMA winner, is ready to showcase the powerful legacy that has cemented her as one of Africa's most influential artists in recent years, promising a night filled with infectious rhythms in London too.

James Blake is just one of the new names added to this year's Meltdown Festival in London. | Thibaut Grevet

This two-time GRAMMY-winning Canadian instrumental band BADBADNOTGOOD, known for their seamless fusion of jazz and hip-hop, and their collaborations with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Daniel Caesar, and Kendrick Lamar, are poised to deliver a set of their signature rich and soulful grooves, pushing the boundaries of contemporary music.

The Royal Festival Hall will also host a more intimate and introspective experience with James Blake . The acclaimed Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize winner, an artist whose touch has graced influential albums by Beyoncé, Dave, Frank Ocean, and Rosalía, will take to the stage for a solo piano performance, showcasing his unparalleled musicianship.

London-born saxophonist Nubya Garcia will share her magnetic compositions, effortlessly weaving together jazz, classical, dub, and R&B. Her recent album, "Odyssey," has garnered widespread acclaim for its breath-taking versatility, while MEGA promises to explore the depths of vulnerability and the heights of empowerment.

Meltdown 2025 -current line up (as of April 7 2025)

June 12 2025: The Streets (Royal Festival Hall)

June 13 2025: Mahalia (Royal Festival Hall)

June 14 2025: Sasha Keable (Queen Elizabeth Hall)

June 16 2025: BADBADNOTGOOD (Royal Festival Hall)

June 17 2025: Lola Young (Royal Festival Hall)June 17 2025: Kara Jackson (Purcell Room)

June 18 2025: Ghetts (Royal Festival Hall)

June 18 2025: Yukimi & BINA (Queen Elizabeth Hall)

June 19 2025: Nubya Garcia (Queen Elizabeth Hall)

June 20 2025: MEGA & Jon Poppii (Queen Elizabeth Hall)

June 20 2025: James Blake (Royal Festival Hall)

June 21 2025: Jon Batiste (Royal Festival Hall)

June 22 2025: Little Simz & Chineke! Orchestra (Royal Festival Hall)

When can I get tickets to attend Meltdown 2025?

Tickets for all of the events, including those announced this afternoon, are available to purchase through the Southbank’s official Meltdown page .

