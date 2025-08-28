Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You know I don’t like to say things,” Mercury Rev frontman Jonathan Donahue informs a sold-out crowd at the Brudenell Social Club.

“But I’ll tell you. This place has always supported us. It provides a level of ease, a sense of comfort and trust. We’ve been building towards this.”

Such a declaration is testament to the spot this former working men’s club holds not only in the hearts of LS6 locals but to the artists that grace its doors too.

For the singer and fellow mainstay Sean "Grasshopper" Mackowiak, this Leeds venue is more than another tour stop - it is a home away from home, a rarefied status signposted by the fact they return to its shoebox stage only nine months since they last played.

The Buffalo cult favourites are not the first Americana band to find greater success on British shores.

After a decade of limited commercial returns and a reputation for combustible onstage self-immolation, they have since emerged since the millennium as one of the most evocative rock outfits of their generation; grunge-era noise merchants rebuilt as baroque avant-pop wizards.

But in this corner of West Yorkshire, they are determined to pay due tribute, with what is billed as a specifically curated performance.

Mercury Rev

Across a ninety-minute show that spans debut Yerself Is Steam to last year’s Born Horses, and throws in fragments culled from Pavement, New Order and the Blade Runner score, the group unfurl each song with the stately grace of a country manor, and subsequently detonate them with elongated, sweeping modulation.

The floaty dreaminess of their material on record may not revive the sheer aural assault of their earlier days, but as Donahue - shamanic in pageboy cap and plaintive delivery still fringed by childish wonder - lets his high croon weave through the wash of neo-psychedelia harmonies near-flawlessly, at home with the woozy allure of The Funny Bird and the achingly pretty Holes.

On Car Wash Hair, all sun-kissed blossom with bite, he is disarmingly enchanting to behold.

With less than a dozen songs, such long-form construction is received with hushed reverence, though Butterfly’s Wing and its dancefloor groove proves a delightful outlier.