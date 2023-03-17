A popular former nightclub in Yorkshire which attracted international DJs in its 2000s heyday could be demolished.

Stinky’s Peephouse, on the corner between York Street and Brick Street, in Leeds city centre was once one of the city’s go-to venues for lovers of dance music and also proudly drew a loyal crowd from the LGBT community.

However, the old club has been empty since the mid-2010s, when it closed after more than a decade of fun and chaos, during which time it had also been known by the name of My House. Developers Breslin Properties have now drawn up early plans to mothball the vacant building and build student flats in its place. No formal application has been put to Leeds City Council as yet, which means the idea is a long way off reality.

However, councillors on the local authority’s city plans panel, will get a presentation from the developers next Thursday and will offer their views on the idea in principle afterwards.

Early plans have been unveiled to demolish Stinky's Peephouse in Leeds city centre to make way for student flats (Photo: Dan Oxtoby)

A report going before the panel said: “The building is in a poor state with several windows having been filled in with bricks and concrete blocks. The intention is to demolish the existing building on site and to construct a 10-storey purpose built student block.”

At this stage, developers expect the potential new building would contain 121 studio flats, as well as a gym and lounge area on the ground floor and a study area and roof terrace at the top.

The report added: “The proposal includes closing Brick Street to vehicles between York Street and Brussels Street and creating a shared space for cyclists and pedestrians.”

