Victoria Leeds Fashion Week to host VIP events at The Ivy Leeds and Harvey Nichols Leeds - plus a super-glam fashion show at the Victoria Quarter
The week will actually run from June 6-16 and follows the success of last year’s Fashion Weekender. It kicks off on June 6 at 7.30-8.30pm with the fashion show, featuring many of the shopping district’s brands showcasing runway trends of SS24 from ‘90s-inspired, minimalist, oversized tailoring, through sports luxe to the Western Rebel look.
Fashion influencers, models and attendees will mingle before the fashion show at a pre-party with cocktails and canapés at The Ivy Brasserie Leeds, while Harvey Nichols’ Fourth Floor Brasserie will host the official after-party, where access is reserved for fashion show ticket holders. VIP ticket holders can also attend The Ivy Brasserie pre-show event. To buy tickets, visit here
Sally Lackey, general manager at Harvey Nichols Leeds, says: “Guests will enjoy a showcase of our womenswear and menswear styles from brands such as Zimmermann, Never Fully Dressed and Saint Laurent, following a Sicilian Summer theme, giving you lots of inspiration for any occasion you have upcoming this summer season. Plus, guests will be invited to join us at the Fourth Floor Brasserie after the show and raise a glass to celebrate.”
Other brands taking part include: & Other Stories, Boodles, Bravissimo, Carvela, Daniella Draper, Gant, Hawes & Curtis; Hobbs; Jigsaw; Jimmy Fairly; Mint Velvet; Moda in Pelle; Phase Eight; Pour Moi; Ralph Lauren; Russell & Bromley; Sweaty Betty; Thomas Sabo; Whistles, and The White Company.
A Shop the Look campaign will follow the catwalk show, featuring all the brands taking part, with many running exclusive offers throughout the week.
All proceeds from the fashion show will go to Smart Works Leeds, the charity that dresses and coaches unemployed women to help them change their lives and achieve their potential through secure employment. Smart Works will also host a pop-up shop from June 14-16 in Victoria Gate, officially drawing Victoria Leeds Fashion Week to a close. Expect to see clothes from all your favourite brands, with all the money raised helping Smart Works directly.
Tracy Fletcher, chair of Smart Works Leeds, says: “We are honoured that Victoria Leeds are supporting us at Smart Works Leeds. Their offer of a pop-up space for our next fashion sale is a game-changer for us, as well as including us as part of their amazing fashion show.”
Jo Coburn, Victoria Leeds senior general manager, says: “This will be our biggest fashion event to date, bringing our fantastic retailers and brands together to make a week-long event full of exclusive, sought-after and VIP experiences for our loyal Victoria Leeds customers.”
Victoria Leeds Fashion Week runs June 6-16. Fashion Show Standard tickets are £20 including the show and Harvey Nichols after party; VIP tickets are £35 including the above and pre-show VIP experience at The Ivy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.