This summer’s Victoria Leeds Fashion Week is set to be a big and bold affair, promise the organisers, following the success of last year’s showcase.

VLFW will run from May 31 until June 8, a celebration of fashion from Victoria Leeds luxury labels and premium high-street brands, with a programme of events and experiences, all leading up to the highlight of the week, a showstopping catwalk event.

The show will once again be supporting Smart Works Leeds, the charity that helps unemployed women back into work via coaching, clothing and instilling the confidence they need to secure employment.

Smart Works Leeds will also be hosting a Pop Up shop throughout the week in Victoria Gate, selling mainly new and pre-loved designer and premium high street finds. All the money raised, as well as proceeds from fashion show ticket sales, will help the charity to continue supporting women into work to live independent lives.

Last year's runway show attracted more than 200 guests and reached an online audience of more than 79,000 via a live online stream. For this year’s event, organisers promise even more glamour, creativity and inspiration, along with unforgettable style moments.

On Saturday, May 31 and June 1, award-winning personal stylist and colour analyst Laura Fawcett hosts complimentary taster colour analysis sessions helping shoppers to discover shades that flatter and boost confidence.

On Tuesday, June 3, the Find Your Midlife Magic team of Christine Talbot, Rachel Peru, Bernadette Gledhill and Annie Stirk will host the Ageless Style Fashion Brunch at The Cut & Craft, sharing their takes on personal style, fashion favourites and faux pas, beauty tips, and more.

The VLFW fashion show will take place on Thursday, June 5, hosted by broadcast journalist Michelle Eagleton - presenter of the Victoria Leeds Style Arcades podcast - and will be a celebration of the hottest spring/summer trends, brought to life by stunning looks from more than 20 of Victoria Leeds’ top retailers.

After the main event, the fun will continue upstairs at the 4th Floor Brasserie at Harvey Nichols, where all guests are invited to an exclusive after-party with a live DJ, drinks and canapés.

From Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, guests can step into the VL Shop The Looks Style Lounge for inspiration and expert advice, with stylists on-hand to offer complimentary, one-on-one style guidance, helping to decode the season’s hottest trends and all the looks fresh from the fashion show.

Victoria Leeds centre director Jo Coburn, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Victoria Leeds Fashion Week – bigger and more stylish than ever.

“ Our highly anticipated, award-winning fashion show will take centre stage again, showcasing the newest summer trends and must-have pieces from our premium brands.

“We’re pulling out all the stops this year to bring a jam-packed week full of stylish activations and a few surprises, along with a special charity fashion pop-up from Smart Works Leeds. There’s something for every style lover and it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion at its finest.”

To mark the launch, all visitors to Victoria Leeds on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, spending £20 or more in stores, will get an exclusive, personalised VLFW tote bag.