Hosted by Victoria Leeds Style Arcades podcast presenter, Michelle Eagleton, the catwalk featured standout looks from Victoria Leeds brands including John Lewis, AllSaints, & Other Stories. Reiss, Sweaty Betty, Seasalt, Phase Eight, Hobbs, GANT, Mint Velvet, Whistles, Pour Moi, Bravissimo, Fred Perry and more.

This was the culmination of eight days of high-end style, in-store offers and exclusive events at the shopping destination.

The catwalk had something for everyone with women's and menswear looks and scenes including Grandstand Glamour, Standout Stripes, Ocean Luxe and After Hours for an eclectic mix of seasonal style, from bold summer tailoring to luxe beachwear and sleek eveningwear.

Jo Coburn, centre director at Victoria Leeds, said: “We were overwhelmed with the turnout and the energy at this year’s Fashion Week. The atmosphere was electric and the response since has been incredible. From inspiring talks and style consultations to a fabulous catwalk

show, every element showcased the unique fashion and lifestyle experience that Victoria Leeds offers.”

Customers also shopped for brand-new and pre-loved-designer fashion at the Smart Works Leeds Charity Pop-Up Shop, with £9,000 raised from the shop and Fashion Show ticket sales to support local women into employment.

Guests at the Victoria Leeds fashion show, which presented spring/summer 2025 trends and collections.

Guests at the Victoria Leeds fashion show, which presented spring/summer 2025 trends and collections.

Dancers at the Victoria Leeds fashion show, which presented spring/summer 2025 trends and collections.