Forgo venturing into West Yorkshire this year, as the North Yorkshire region has an incredible array of events taking place before Autumn 2025.

With spring in full swing, now seems as good a time as ever to start planning what to do as the colder months finally thaw out - and those around the area have plenty to check out during the sunnier climates this year.

From Will Smith’s first UK tour seeing him perform on the Yorkshire Coast, through to DJ Yoda bringing an air of nostalgia to venues in York, we’ve picked 39 events on your doorstep worth checking out before the nights draw to a close.

Many of the shows we’ve selected still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster , See Tickets or Bands in Town - but what caught our eye taking place in North Yorkshire during Spring and Summer 2025?

1 . Public Service Broadcasting - March 27, York Barbican Experience their unique blend of archival footage and innovative electronic soundscapes, creating a captivating audio-visual experience.

2 . The Lancashire Hotpots - March 29, The Crescent, York Get ready for a night of hilarious, sing-along folk-comedy, guaranteed to have you laughing and singing along.

3 . Scarborough Punk Weekender - March 29 & 30, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall Two days of high-energy punk rock in a classic seaside setting, featuring raw sounds and rebellious energy including The Vapours (pictured.)