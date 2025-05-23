Date for the Race Across the World’s next episode has been confirmed 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World has a new pair of leaders.

The BBC has confirmed the date of the next episode.

But when can you watch it?

A new pair has taken the lead in Race Across the World’s fifth series. The four remaining teams are racing across India and it is all still to play for.

The leaderboard has changed plenty over the course of the first five episodes - and there is now a first time leader. It promises to be a dramatic couple of weeks as we approach the finish line.

But when is it on TV next and who is in the lead? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Race Across the World’s next episode on TV?

The show is now in its fifth regular season - not including the Celebrity spin-off as well. Having originally started out on BBC Two, it has since been moved over to the Beeb’s main channel.

Race Across the World has been airing on Wednesday evenings during season five and that will continue for the sixth episode. It is set to start at 9pm and will be broadcast on BBC One/ iPlayer.

Who is in the lead on Race Across the World?

It has been a real topsy turvy time on the BBC show in recent weeks - with the leaderboard in flux. After the fifth episode of the season, Race Across the World has got a new pair of leaders and they are first time leaders after making it to the checkpoint before their rivals.

1 - Caroline and Tom

2 - Brian and Melvyn

3 - Elizabeth and Letitia

4 - Fin and Sioned

What to expect next from Race Across the World?

The preview for episode six, via Radio Times, reads: “With over two thirds of the race completed, the teams have made it to the Buddhist hill town McLeod Ganj, but there is no time to rest as sixth checkpoint Sasan Gir awaits.

“Located 1,900km south in the western state of Gujarat, the village provides a gateway to the expansive Gir National Park. Rich with flora and fauna, the forest is the last remaining habitat for the mighty Asiatic lion, which roam freely and even sometimes venture into the local neighbourhoods.”

Race Across the World has just a couple of episodes left with the final set to take place in episode eight. There will be one more instalment after that - the reunion - taking the total for the season to nine.

