The smell of wood smoke and gunpowder, and the subsequent sounds of explosions in the sky—we are certainly in the lead-up to another Bonfire Night this year.

The annual tradition in modern times still harks back to the infamous Gunpowder Plot of 1605, where a group of provincial English Catholics, led by Robert Catesby, plotted to blow up the Houses of Parliament (the Palace of Westminster) in London. Their goal was to assassinate the Protestant King James I and the members of Parliament in hopes of clearing the way to establish Catholic rule in England.

One of the conspirators, Guy Fawkes, an explosives expert, was tasked with lighting the fuse on the cache of 36 barrels of gunpowder they had stashed in a cellar beneath the House of Lords, but the plot was discovered in the early hours of November 5, 1605, after an anonymous letter warned a Catholic member of Parliament to stay away. Guy Fawkes was discovered guarding the explosives and was arrested.

Those traditions extend not only to the huge bonfires taking place across Sheffield this year, but also to the burning of the effigy of “The Guy.” But rather than a celebration of foiling an anarchist, these days the event is a more family- and community-oriented gathering where traditional foods are eaten alongside those all-important, dazzling lightshows that take place above our heads this time of year.

So rather than juggle the Halloween/Bonfire Night/Christmas hassle yourself, why not check out some of Sheffield’s finest Bonfire Night events taking place this year? From the bombastic displays at Don Valley to a couple of events that are more subdued for those with frayed nerves already, here’s our pick of 13 you can start planning for this year—all in the name of community, and a touch of tradition too

1 . Gulliver’s Valley Yorkshire Fireworks Spectacular (November 1) Start your November with a bang at Gulliver’s Valley Yorkshire Fireworks Spectacular! Enjoy extended ride time with family-friendly entertainment and magnificent attractions, followed by a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the Yorkshire sky. It's a full day of family fun and a dazzling evening spectacle! 📍 Gulliver’s Valley, Mansfield Rd, Sheffield, S26 5QW | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Bonfire Night 2025 at Yellow Arch Studios (November 1) Join the best bonfire night party in Kelham Island! Yellow Arch Studios Bonfire Night brings a legendary firework display, a roaring bonfire, live music from excellent acts, and delicious food and drink, including Slice Guys Pizza. Get down for a fiery night of good vibes and entertainment! 📍 Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BX | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Bonfire and Fireworks (October 1 - November 1) Experience Bonfire Night in style at the stunning Chatsworth Estate. This family-friendly event features a huge roaring bonfire, two spectacular fireworks displays (including an earlier one for little ones), and a feast of seasonal food and drink. Book your tickets for a magical evening in the Peak District. 📍 Chatsworth, Bakewell, Derbyshire, DE45 1PP | Stock Photo Sales