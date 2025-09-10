Watch as Sheffield Hospitals History Group’s Mary Garside talks through some of the old medical equipment in the Sheffield Hospitals History Collection.

We visited the Sheffield Hospitals History Collection housed at the Northern General Hospital Heritage Centre ahead of its two open days later this month.

The collection includes items relating to voluntary hospitals such as the Royal Infirmary and Royal Hospitals and also to the Workhouse at Fir Vale (now the Northern General Hospital).

One item in the collection is a Dr Macaura's circulator, a vibrating blood circulator which was operated by turning a handle. Macaura, who it later emerged was not medically qualified, claimed that the circulator could cure rheumatism, heart disease, asthma and more, although this was unfounded.

Old medical equipment forms part of the Sheffield Hospitals History Collection. | Chris Etchells

Mary Garside, from the Sheffield Hospitals History Group, said: “Our collection starts really with the closing of the Royal Infirmary and the Sheffield Royal Hospitals in the late 1970s.

“These hospitals were some of our earliest in Sheffield. The Infirmary opened in 1797 and the Royal Hospital in 1832. These were both voluntary hospitals, i.e. they depended on public subscriptions, donations, bequests, that sort of thing to keep them going until the NHS came about in 1948.

“The collection also includes items from the Northern General Hospital as it is now. That started life as the Sheffield Union Workhouse in 1881 providing accommodation for the poor who were unable to work. That became a general hospital at the start of the NHS as well.”

Sheffield Hospitals History Group will be running tours of the collection, which is not usually open to the public, on September 20 and 21 as part of the Heritage Open Days 2025 festival.

Portraits and busts of the founders of the hospitals will be on display as well as old photographs and equipment from the hospitals.

Pre-booking is required. For more information visit the Heritage Open Days website here.

What is Heritage Open Days?

Heritage Open Days is England's largest community-led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations. Every year in September it offers people a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences for free. This year Heritage Open Days will run from September 12 to September 21. For a full a list of Sheffield and Yorkshire sites, plus further details visit the Heritage Open Days website.

