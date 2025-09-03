The BBC is wading back into the world of dating TV with a brand new reality show. Davina McCall will be on hosting duty for Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Twelve singles looking for lifelong love take a giant leap into the unknown, by embarking on honeymoons like no other, with someone they’ve met at a speed date for just five minutes. Stranded on six remote, tropical beaches, these six newly formed couples must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.

Hosted by Davina McCall, this bold and original dating format seeks to discover if, away from the distractions of modern-day life, love can thrive in isolation. Could it capture that old Love Island magic?

Stranded on Honeymoon Island will air on BBC One three nights a week from Wednesdays to Fridays. The first episode is on TV tonight (September 3) at 9pm - it will also be available on iPlayer.

The 12 singletons have been revealed, but what are they looking for? Here’s all you need to know.

Host - Davina Davina McCall is on hosting duties for the show

Abby, 32 - Berkshire Abby has been single for a year and admits to having been a bit of a "player" in the past, enjoying her time dating and meeting new people. She is ready to settle down with someone who shares her desire to build something meaningful and find that one person she can truly commit to. She's eager to start a family and feels like time is running out, making her more focused on finding a genuine connection with someone who is on the same page about the future.

David, 30 - Montreal/ London David has been single for almost a year and is looking for a partner who embodies the qualities that align with his values and aspirations. He values someone who is goal-oriented, has a clear sense of direction in life and is driven to achieve their dreams. Beyond ambition, David seeks a partner who is kind and compassionate and genuinely cares about helping others.

Hannah, 29 - London Hannah has had a string of bad luck in love and has been single for 6 years. She is a self-confessed perfectionist, and she worries that no man will meet her high expectations as they repeatedly fall short. She's now ready to go on a big journey of self-discovery on Honeymoon Island, which she's hoping will lead her to finding her 'one'.