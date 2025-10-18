Strictly Come Dancing’s start time has been confirmed for this weekend 🚨📺

It is almost time for another Strictly Come Dancing.

The stars will be hitting the ballroom floor once again.

But what time is it on TV this evening?

Strictly Come Dancing is about to foxtrot back onto our screens for another weekend of amazing routines and high drama. After movie week, the show is taking a more traditional turn for this fourth live show.

Two stars have been eliminated so far and another will soon be leaving the competition. The remaining couples are set to hit the dance floor once more in just a matter of hours.

But when can you expect to watch Strictly this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on today?

It is almost time to pull on your dancing shoes and give your TV its best Strictly makeover, because the fourth live show of the season is about to take place. BBC’s iconic dance competition is in its full swing right now and the routines are only going to get harder.

The stars will be competing to keep their places in the competition. Strictly will start at the slightly later time of 6.30pm tonight (October 18).

It is set to run for just over two hours and is due to finish at 8.35pm. The Weakest Link is set to follow with a redemption special.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV next?

We are now in the usual Strictly rhythm with two episodes each weekend. The results show is set to take place tomorrow (October 19).

The show will start at 7.15pm on Sunday and will run for around 50 minutes. It is due to finish at 8pm.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC has been the home of Strictly since it first danced onto our TV screens more than two decades ago. Series 23 will be broadcast weekly on BBC One through to December.

Episodes will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer, if you can’t watch it as it is broadcast. It can also be watched live on the app.