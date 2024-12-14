Exactly when fans can expect Strictly Come Dancing final result 🎖

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing will crown a winner for 2024 this weekend.

The show usually is split over two days - is it the same for the final.

One of the four couples left will lift the Glitterball Trophy.

The highly anticipated final of Strictly Come Dancing will air on the BBC tonight. Fans are being reminded that it starts earlier than you might expect.

Throughout the series, Strictly has been split over two nights with the dances taking place on a Saturday and a result show following on a Sunday. If you are planning to tune into the final, you might be wondering if it will also be spread across the full weekend - or just on today (December 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC has confirmed its plans for the Strictly Come Dancing final, as bookies name a clear favourite out of the four remaining couples. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing winner announced?

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman | BBC

The final of the beloved BBC dancing show will air today (December 14) - and it is a bumper length episode. Starting at 6pm it will run for over two hours.

Fans might be wondering if they will need to block out time on Sunday (December 15) for a results show as well - as has been the case throughout the series so far. The Beeb have confirmed that the winner will be announced as part of the final today (Saturday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a results show this weekend?

Unlike the rest of the series of Strictly Come Dancing, there is only one episode this weekend. The final is all rolled into a feature length - two hour plus - event.

The episode runs from 6pm to 8.35pm - and the winner will be announced during it. So you will find out who lifts the Glitterball Trophy tonight and don’t have to wait a full 24 hours.