Sum 41 Farewell Tour: Are there tickets left for pop-punk legends' final UK shows and what could they perform?
- Sum 41’s farwell headline tour arrives in the United Kingdom this week.
- The band are set for final performances in Leeds, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Cardiff across October and November 2024.
- But have you left it too late to get tickets to say your goodbyes to Deryck Whibley and company?
In a bygone era where baggy jeans, frosted tips, wallet chains and Kerrang TV! were all the rage, one pop-punk band emerged as a perennial favourite in the UK: Sum 41.
The band, who burst onto the scene with the incredibly catchy Fat Lip and their celebrated album All Killer, No Filler, are embarking on a farewell tour and they call time on headline tours in 2024.
Not wanting to leave out one of their favourite touring locations, the band are set to say goodbye to UK audiences this month, kicking off the UK leg of their “Tour of the Setting Sun” at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 25 2024.
The band are then set to perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, London and finally at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on November 2 2024.
But is it too late to get a ticket to see the band on their final UK tour, and what have they been performing during their live performances as we bid bon voyage to the beloved pop-punk outfit?
Where are Sum 41 touring in the UK on their farewell tour?
Sum 41 are set to say farewell to fans at the following venues on the following dates:
- October 25 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- October 27 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- October 28 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 30 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- October 31 2024: OVO Arena, Wembley
- November 2 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Are there tickets left to see Sum 41 on their final headline UK tour?
There are still some tickets left to see Sum 41 on their UK tour, but they are going rather quickly at this stage. To avoid missing out, head on over to Ticketmaster UK to grab your chance to say goodbye to the punk stalwarts.
What have Sum 41 been performing during their farewell tour?
All the classics that made them such a beloved act during the heyday of Kerrang! TV and Scuzz. At their show on October 23 2024 at the ING Arena, Laeken, Belgium, Sum 41 performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)
- Motivation (+88 outro)
- The Hell Song
- Over My Head (Better Off Dead)
- Screaming Bloody Murder
- Underclass Hero
- War
- Landmines
- Dopamine
- We're All to Blame
- Some Say (Extended interlude)
- No Reason
- Walking Disaster
- With Me
- Makes No Difference
- My Direction / No Brains / All Messed Up
- Best of Me (Deryck on piano)
- Preparasi a salire
- Rise Up
- Fake My Own Death (Another Brick In The Wall intro)
- You Wanted War (Guitar solo)
- Pieces
- Fat Lip
- Still Waiting
Encore:
- Summer
- Waiting on a Twist of Fate
- In Too Deep
Second Encore:
- So Long Goodbye
Are you going to see Sum 41 on their farewell tour in the UK, or are you hoping for a cheeky reunion tour years down the line? Have you seen the band perform before and have memories to share of the pop-punk legends? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
