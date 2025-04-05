The stars of Netflix’s latest smash hit show Adolescence have visited a care home in Yorkshire after they filmed the show close by.

The show - which was shot in Yorkshire - filmed some scenes at a school close to Bennett Court Care Home in South Elmsall - much to the delight of the residents.

What followed was more than two weeks of excitement for the service users as they witnessed first hand everything that goes into making an international TV show - as well as the tricks of the trade used by the camera operators.

The four-part show, which has catapulted to the top 10 of Netflix’s most viewed shows of all time, features Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, as well as making a star out of Owen Cooper.

“Everyone was mega excited and couldn’t wait to spot the stars,” said home manager Hollie. “Our team kept asking if residents would get to see any of the cast – it created a real buzz.”

Staff reached out to the production crew to see if anyone would be able to visit, and the home said Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters, who were executive producers on the show, were happy to spend time there.

The pair spent time touring the home, chatting with residents and colleagues, and posing for selfies, and were also joined by the Adolescence set manager to answer questions about how the show was made.

“They were all fabulous,” Hollie said. “Friendly, smiley, and so generous with their time – they brought so much joy to the home that day.”

Colleagues and residents have enjoyed watching the show and seen the home - and even their own cars - feature in the background.

Hollie added: “We’re incredibly proud of the community we’ve built at Bennett Court – and it was a real treat to see the home make its small-screen debut.