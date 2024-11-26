All Creatures Great and Small box set release date confirmed ahead of Christmas

The two latest up to date box sets featuring season five of the much-loved remake of All Creatures Great and Small will go on sale just in time for Christmas.

As season five has come to an end, now is the time to get your hands on the DVD box set so you can watch it back over and over again.

The release date of the new series also serves as a handy Christmas present for any fan.

The new series captured the hearts and minds of the nation once again, bringing in around 4.5 million viewers to Channel 5 and consistently ranking as the channel’s most popular show.

The brand-new series picks up in the Spring of 1941. World War II is now underway and the war in Europe hangs in the shadows of the rolling hills and idyllic streets of Darrowby. Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) makes a welcome return from his service in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

The Skeldale House family are adjusting to having young baby Jimmy around. While Helen (Rachel Shenton) gets to grips with motherhood, James (Nicholas Ralph ) is posted at RAF Abingdon.

The All Creatures Great and Small box sets | Acorn Media

Meanwhile, Siegfried (Samuel West) is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Helen are considering their contribution to the community and Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) – now a part of the furniture – is eager to step up.

All Creatures Great and Small season five including the Christmas special will be available on DVD from December 2, while the bumper All Creatures Great and Small complete box set series one to five will be available to buy from December 16.