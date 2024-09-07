With the latest series of All Creatures Great and Small eagerly anticipated by its fans, Channel 5 has now dropped the trailer for the show.

The new series is set to air on Channel 5 from 9pm on September 19, with all the usual cast members back together for a fifth series of the incredibly popular remake of the BBC original.

The critically acclaimed adaptation based on best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished and iconic collection of stories will return for a new six-part series, while a Christmas special will air later this year.

The stories of James Herriot will continue to be brought to life by the cast as the new series returns to Darrowby. The colourful family of farmers, animals and townfolks - as well as the stunning Yorkshire Dales backdrop - will once again feature heavily in the show.

The latest series takes us to Spring in 1941, where Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon due to the war, while Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

With World War II now full underway, Siegfried is picking up the slack at the surgery, but Tristan’s surprise return won’t be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

Nicholas Ralph as James in Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. PHOTO: Helen Williams | Helen Williams

Returning for the fifth series is Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon.

Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall along with Rachel Shenton as the charismatic Helen Herriot. James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody.

Also returning is Patricia Hodge as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, and her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki. Callum Woodhouse reprises his role as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s mischievous brother who has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, when he makes an unexpected return later in the series.