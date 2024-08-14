A new CBBC show which features two stars of Peep Show and filmed in Yorkshire is set to hit screens soon.

High Hoops was filmed mostly in Halifax and tells the story of a “charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot”.

It features Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, who found fame together as part of Webb’s Peep Show series, which he wrote with David Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Clough, the 22-acre historic landmark and thriving mixed use destination in Halifax, tweeted to say it was used as a filming location for the show, which will also feature Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle.

A press release from the BBC said: “The show is about a failing school basketball team and the arrival of tall, gaffe-prone but unstoppable Aoife O’Neill.

“It’s a show about determination, finding your tribe, and being true to yourself. Following Aoife and her family as they move to a new area and a new school. She sees this as an opportunity to change her life.

“Aoife soon discovers that the only place she really fits in is the school basketball team - only they’re terrible. Can she turn them around?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Written and created by Sinead Fagan a lifelong basketball player and coach, High Hoops is a sharp, witty, and aspirational comedy set in an urban comprehensive.

“Aoife’s team are the gang you want to be part of. And each episode sees them face a new challenge and edge closer to their hoop dreams.”

The show features a cast of children including Darci Hull as Aoife and has been produced by the West Yorkshire-based company CanCan Productions.

BBC also announced drama Primrose Railway Children, a TV adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s novel and the return of the beloved adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education says: “Our homegrown dramas continue to be enjoyed by children and their families across the UK and beyond, these three titles are not only brilliant entertainment, but they also represent children’s lives and UK culture in unique ways.

“Promising big laughs, silly jokes, high stakes drama and intrigue, with stories that resonate across generations and across frontiers, bringing families together watching TV.”