More4 series Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive And Kids has been commissioned for a third and fourth series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme follows the life of Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her family as they renovate a centuries-old derelict farmhouse known as Anty John’s into a modern home.

The new series will show them getting to work on their huge interiors project, including the installation of plumbing and running water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen, 50, who is a mother of nine, said: “I am beyond delighted that we have been given the opportunity to showcase this unique and beautiful part of our British countryside, and for people to join us on our exciting journey through the restoration of our farm next door.

“We’re grateful for Channel 4’s support and the effort and utter dedication of the film crew who have had to work in challenging weather conditions, coupled with the unimaginable chaos of both children and animals. This is a programme that I am seriously proud of.”

Jayne Stanger, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Following the Owen family’s incredible work to renovate Anty John’s has been such a joy and I’m over the moon we’re able to continue the journey with two more series for More4.

Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

“I can’t wait to see how the amazing transformation of the farmhouse continues as well as enjoying the magnificent Yorkshire scenery we’re treated to in every episode.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series producer James Knight added: “Watching the 11-strong Owen family pulling together to transform this wonderful old barn has been an incredible ride so far.

“We’re so thrilled we’ll be there to cover the next chapter.

“As work begins inside to turn its four walls into a home, Amanda will be digging deeper into Anty John’s eye-opening back story, and we’re looking forward to spending more glorious days at both Ravenseat and Anty John’s.”

Owen, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, rose to fame for starring in the Channel 5 documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm, which followed her and her family’s life on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.