Rich House, Poor House: Yorkshire millionaires swap their luxurious Halifax home with a family’s small terraced Bradford house in new Channel 5 episode

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
A new episode of Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House will see Yorkshire millionaires Katy and Peter swap their luxurious home in Halifax with Richard and Sarah’s small, terraced house in Bradford.

Both families have a passion for upcycling and strongly believe that money doesn’t buy happiness.

In the next episode of Rich House, Poor House, which will air on Sunday, November 3 on Channel 5 at 9pm, millionaires Katy and Peter will swap their home in Halifax with Richard and Sarah’s humble terraced house in Bradford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katy and Peter founded the Vintage Sofa Co six years ago and have a turn over of £6,000,000 a year.

Katy and Peter on Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House.placeholder image
Katy and Peter on Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House. | Channel 5

They started with Katy renovating low-cost vintage sofas and selling them on eBay, profits were low but when they started reproducing their most popular models with a local manufacturer, their business took off. 

Their home is worth £1,500,000 and is straight out of an interior’s magazine with three kitchens, seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms. They also have a Porsche and Tesla in the driveway.

Richard and Sarah have a passion for giving back despite living on the breadline; both are NHS support workers and Richard has a side hustle where he refurbishes second hand bikes. His dream is to expand the business so bills are not a constant concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No algorithms, no AI - just the best news, compiled by us for you in our daily newsletter. Sign up now

Richard also does charity bike rides and recently cycled the East Coast in three days, raising more than £1,000.

Sarah and Richard with their children on the Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House.placeholder image
Sarah and Richard with their children on the Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House. | Channel 5

In her spare time, Sarah can be found at a yoga studio and dreams of becoming a yoga instructor.

During the week, Katy and Peter become more and more impressed by Richard and Sarah’s life and are struck by their shared passion for upcycling. When both families meet at the end of the week emotions run high as Katy and Peter make a life-changing offer.

The next episode of Rich House, Poor House will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Related topics:MoneyHalifaxChannel 5BradfordYorkshireTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice