A young Yorkshire actor is adding to his already impressive CV by appearing in the latest Danny Boyle blockbuster.

28 Years Later - a sequel to the British director’s acclaimed 28 Days Later - is released in cinemas this week. It stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), and Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) - as well as a number of rising northern talents.

Eagle-eyed watchers may recognise one of the children in the film from several other series - many of them based in Yorkshire.

Rocco Haynes, got his first big break in 2020 when he and his brother Austin appeared in the Co-op Christmas advert, which went on to win a number of awards.

More recently the 11-year-old, from Leeds, has appeared in Gentleman Jack, All Creatures Great and Small and The A Word.

His film roles include parts in the 2023 folk horror, Starve Acre, and the role of Mikey in the sports biopic on boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, Giant starring Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan.

Rocco Haynes said: “When I found out I’d landed a role in 28 Years Later, I was so excited, I couldn’t believe it! I was lucky enough to spend a couple of months working on the film, staying in some absolutely stunning locations across Scotland and Northumberland.

Articulate Agency

“Danny [Boyle] was so kind on set, and both he and the Director of Photography, Anthony [Dod Mantle], made me feel completely at ease. The whole cast and crew were amazing to work with and looked after me so well, I was really spoilt.

“Even though it’s a scary film, the set was always full of energy and excitement. I had a brilliant stuntman, Julian, who taught me how to do my own stunts safely. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible film and to work with such an inspiring team, and I have lots and lots of memories I will never ever forget.”

Rocco works with the Yorkshire-based Articulate Agency, which runs drama schools in the regions and aims to break down barriers for northern talents trying to get into the acting industry.

The agency also helped secure roles for Harriet Taylor, 10, from Durham and Hayley Walters, 19, from Newcastle, in 28 Years Later.

