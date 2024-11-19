The Yorkshire Vet’s Matt Jackson-Smith will face his ‘most daunting’ patient in the next episode of the Channel 5 series as he operates on an alligator.

Matt Jackson-Smith specialises in exotic animals on the Channel 5 series The Yorkshire Vet and has worked with a variety of animals from rats, mice and rabbits all the way through to cattle, horses, cats and dogs.

Peter Wright told the Yorkshire Post earlier this year that they have access to Flamingo Land where there will be exotic animals to treat as well as wild animals.

The next episode of The Yorkshire Vet will feature Matt facing his most daunting patient to date - a caiman alligator called Manu who lives at the local zoo.

Manu isn’t very well and while he hasn’t been eating, Matt and the team aren’t taking any chances as they approach him.

Julian Norton also has an unusual and challenging patient - a degu who has a worrying eye problem that requires a very delicate, tricky operation.

Shona will be doing her best to stay out of harm’s way when she vasectomises a bull - even though he can’t feel any pain, the big lad is still prone to kicking out.

And a panicked owner rushes her bichon frise to Peter’s practice and she’s struggling in labour and Peter can see the first puppy is stuck in the birth canal, stopping any babies from being born. So he heads straight into emergency surgery.