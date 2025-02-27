Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland has said he has enjoyed his best day yet filming in Yorkshire - thanks to a Greggs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star - best known for his roles in Lost Boys and 24 - has been in Yorkshire in recent weeks shooting his latest film Tinsel Town. The Sky Original Christmas film is set to air this December.

The cast and crew havebeen spotted in Wetherby and Knaresborough over the last few weeks, but in his latest Instagram post the 58-year-old said they are spending the next two weeks in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he said he has enjoyed his best day yet while on set, thanks to a Greggs van which has parked up to provide refreshments for the cast and crew.

He said: “Last two weeks of shooting Tinsel Town here in Leeds. We have a Greggs van on the set - best day so far!”

The London-born Canadian actor plays Bradley Mack, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.

With his career in freefall he heads to England, hoping to rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is joined by Australian actress Rebel Wilson - who has recently said she has been working on her Yorkshire accent - who portrays Jill, a no-nonsense choreographer who helps him reignite his spark for his career.