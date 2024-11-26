Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire to reveal 'extraordinary' insight into tragedy

A new 90-minute documentary from the BBC is set to offer ‘extraordinary access’ to the people who were impacted and involved in the devastating fire at Bradford City’s Valley Parade in 1985.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show - which has a working title of Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire - is set to air on the 40th anniversary of the disaster on May 11, 2025.

A fire broke out in Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium as the club met Lincoln City for the final game of the season. Bradford had clinched promotion three weeks before and the day was set to host a carnival atmosphere as the West Yorkshire club looked to finish top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at the end of a goalless first half, disaster struck when a fire - believed to be started by a discarded cigarette or match -engulfed one of the old wooden stands and claimed the lives of 56 people.

A release by the BBC said the story of one of the world’s biggest sporting disasters ‘quietly faded away’ and the show will speak to the people who survived, family members of the bereaved and emergency service first responders in a bid to shine a light on the tragedy.

The press release says: “Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire is not just a film about a tragedy it is also a celebration of community, resilience and collective memory, exploring the extraordinary strength of human spirit and bravery through those who experienced it and those who were called upon to deal with the aftermath.”

The BBC is the official broadcast partner of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, and has a number of plans in place to mark the year, with a CountryFile Special, the New Comedy Awards final and Contains Strong Language spoken word festival both coming and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire at Bradford City's Valley Parade. Credit: Steve Smith | Steve Smith

Simon Young, BBC Head of Commissioning, History, says: “This film gets at the heart of a modern dilemma. In a world where everything is recorded on film, how do we sensitively remember and commemorate? What should remain off limits? And how do we ensure that a tragedy is marked and the lessons learned for future generations?

“It’s an honour to be working on this project with the people of Bradford to ensure that this anniversary is not forgotten.”

Jaimie D’Cruz, Executive Producer, acme tv, says: “The devastating fire at Valley Parade in May 1985 claimed 56 lives and had a huge impact on Bradford, on the nation and on the game of football itself. Yet in the years since, awareness of this extraordinary tragedy has largely faded from our collective memory.