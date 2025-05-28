Yorkshire Air 999: New series of Really show following Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The second series of a show which follows Yorkshire Air Ambulance staff as they attend to emergency incidents is set to air later this week.

Yorkshire Air 999 debuted last year on Really and Discovery+, with 10 gripping episodes following staff at the charity and the lives of those they helped.

The series is returning on Friday (May 30) following the success of the first season. The first series had 10 episodes but the second will have 16 episodes split across two groups.

The first of these starts on Friday, with the second eight episodes set to be shown later in the year.

Narrated by actor David Morrissey and filmed over several months by Yorkshire-based production company Air TV, Yorkshire Air 999 gives unprecedented access to one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities.

It is shot using a combination of body-worn cameras, fixed helicopter minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in YAA’s operations room at their Nostell air support unit in Wakefield.

The series captures the pressure, complexity and emotion of each mission, from the moment a 999 call comes in, to patient handover at hospital. Each episode also includes follow-up interviews with the patients, sharing their recovery journeys and the long-lasting impact of YAA’s work.

Matt Richards, Executive Producer and Managing Director at Air TV, said, “We’re really proud to be continuing our long-term relationship with Yorkshire Air Ambulance with this new series of Yorkshire Air 999.

“The skill and compassion shown by YAA’s crews is always inspiring and it's great to be able to capture their work and share that with viewers. This new series features a huge range of incidents and real human emotion, all captured amongst the stunning scenery of Yorkshire."