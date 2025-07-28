Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish pop-rock legends, now in their fifth decade, proved their enduring appeal with a setlist that spanned the full breadth of their career.

Against the stunning backdrop of the 18th-century courtyard, the band’s return to Yorkshire felt both celebratory and intimate, making for a concert that will linger in the memory of everyone present.

Opening the night was Rhiane Downey, the rising singer-songwriter fresh from her stint as Paul Heaton’s new touring vocalist.

This was her third appearance at the Piece Hall within a week, the sort of residency not usually given to an artist announcing the release of her debut album.

Downey charmed the early crowd with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, delivering a set that balanced vulnerability with quiet confidence. Her songs, tinged with folk and indie influences, and a sprinkling of Beautiful South classics, showcased why she’s quickly becoming a name to watch.

The audience responded warmly, and Downey’s gratitude for the opportunity was evident, setting the perfect tone for the evening ahead.

As the sun dipped behind the Piece Hall’s stone arches, Texas took to the stage to rapturous applause. Frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri, joined by long-time bandmates Johnny McElhone and Ally McErlaine, radiated charisma and camaraderie.

There were no major lineup changes for this tour, but the sense of occasion was palpable—this was a celebration of five decades of hits, delivered as part of a series of special summer gigs in the UK’s most iconic venues.

Spiteri’s easy rapport with both her band and the crowd underscored the family-like bond that has kept Texas at the top of their game for so long.

The band wasted no time launching into I Don’t Want a Lover, immediately igniting the crowd.

The familiar opening chords of Halo followed, with Spiteri’s vocals soaring over the courtyard. By the time they reached Hi, the audience was fully immersed, singing along with every word. Spiteri used every gap between songs to interact with the crowd and introduce band members.

The atmosphere among the 5,000-strong crowd was electric. Fans of all ages could be seen singing along, waving their arms in the air, and joining in spirited chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire!” between songs.

Texas at the Piece Hall in Halifax. Credit: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music | Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music

Spiteri, ever the show woman, grinned and declared, “This is a great gig Halifax” drawing cheers and laughter. The communal spirit was palpable, with the band feeding off the crowd’s enthusiasm and vice versa.

One of the night’s standout moments came during Summer Son, as the sun slowly set bathing the scene in a golden glow reflecting the stage lighting.

As the main set built towards its climax, Black Eyed Boy had the entire audience bouncing along. Say What You Want brought the crowd back to earth with its mellower vibe.

Spiteri had hinted it may not be the last one. The final chorus turned into a massive singalong, with every voice in the Piece Hall joining in.

When the song ended, the crowd erupted into huge shouts for more, their energy undiminished even after a hit-packed set. The band left the stage briefly, but it was clear the night was far from over.

After a short encore interval, Texas returned for a triumphant finale. Inner Smile had the crowd back on their feet.

The night was brought to a close with a classic cover. Suspicious Minds fitted neatly into a set packed with their own classic catalogue.