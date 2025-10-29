This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hey Scenesters - The Cribs are set to perform one of their biggest shows to date in Leeds in 2026!

The Cribs have announced a huge Leeds show taking place in July 2026.

The trio are set to perform at Millennium Square, only months after completing their March 2026 tour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new concert, and details on where the band are performing beforehand.

Considered one of Wakefield’s finest, The Cribs have added a huge West Yorkshire date to complement their UK tour taking place through March.

The band, known for classics such as ‘Hey Scenesters’ and ‘Man’s Needs,’ have announced that they will be taking over Millennium Square on July 11 in what is set to be one of their biggest outdoor shows to date. The date comes only days after the announcement that Wet Leg will also be performing at the Leeds location in the new year.

The show comes a decade after the band last performed at Millennium Square, when they were memorably joined by Sonic Youth musician Thurston Moore during their set, adding to the illustriousness of a band who can also count Johnny Marr as a previous contributor.

The Cribs have announced a series of UK shows for 2026, including a huge Leeds show at Millennium Square in July. | Steve Gullick

Ahead of that show and their March UK tour, the group have also released a new single from their forthcoming album, Selling A Vibe, in the form of ‘A Point Too Hard To Make,' with the track pairing chiming guitars with the classically Cribs call-and-response dual vocal approach.

Bassist and vocalist Gary Jarman commented on the new single and subsequent video: “All that 2000s damage, basically. Small-town romantics - years spent longing for connection, escape, excitement - given in abundance, for an entire decade. What do you do when the party is over? Where does it leave you?

“We will let you know if/when we get there. We’ve still got each other, though. That’s what this one is about, a bit of a kitchen-sinker, really."

Where are The Cribs performing on their 2026 UK tour?

You can catch The Cribs are the following shows (where tickets are still available) in the new year:

March 18: Boiler Shop, Newcastle

March 20: Foundry, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

March 21: Albert Hall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

March 22: O2 Institute 1, Birmingham

March 24: Rock City, Nottingham

March 25: Tramshed, Cardiff

March 27: Concorde 2, Brighton

March 28: Concorde 2, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

July 11: Millennium Square, Leeds

When can I get tickets to see The Cribs on their 2026 UK tour?

Millennium Square pre-sale tickets:

Those wishing to pick up tickets to The Cribs’ huge Leeds show next year can pick up pre-sale tickets from today by ordering the band’s new album, Selling A Vibe, either online or, if you’re in the city, by visiting Crash Records.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for the Millennium Square show will then go on sale on October 31 at 9am GMT through all leading ticket outlets, including Ticketmaster.