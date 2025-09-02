Who is favourite to win The Great British Bake Off? Early series 16 odds

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:00 BST

The Great British Bake Off has an early favourite for series 16 🍰😍

The Great British Bake Off is ready to serve up a brand new season on Channel 4. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers’ creations once more.

The 12 amateurs who will be stepping into the famous tent have been revealed - including a self-declared ‘yeastie boy’. One of the contestants is hoping to make series history by securing a ‘show first’.

The hosts have been confirmed for the latest edition of the show as well. It comes after rumours that Noel Fielding would drop out - but those were quickly quashed.

Channel 4 has confirmed the challenges that the bakers will face this week. The show will start with a fan favourite: Cake Week.

But who are the early favourites to be in the running to win The Great British Bake Off? Gambling.com has issued the verdict.

Before the first episode, Leighton has the longest odds. He is 10/1 to win via Gambling.com on September 2.

1. Leighton - 10/1

The self-declared 'Yeastie Boy', Iain, has some of the longest odds heading into the first episode. He is 8/1 to win series 16 via Gambling.com on September 2.

2. Iain - 8/1

One of the bakers with longer odds heading into series 16 is Jessika. She is 7/1 via Gambling.com on September 2.

3. Jessika - 7/1

Towards the bottom of the pack, before series 16 starts at least, Toby has odds of 6/1 via Gambling.com.

4. Toby - 6/1

