The Jonathan Ross Show is back with a new episode tonight.

ITV has confirmed the guests - and it includes a major TV star.

But who else will be sitting on the famous sofa?

Jonathan Ross will be joined by one of the stars of the hit TV show The Last of Us this weekend. An icon of 1990s British music will also be doing a special performance.

The ITV talk-show has announced the guests for the latest episode and it sounds like one you can’t miss. It comes after a Black Mirror star and an Oscar-winner appeared on it last week.

But who exactly is set to appear on the famous sofa? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show today?

The ITV show will return with a new episode tonight (April 12) and the guests have been confirmed. It includes actor Martin Freeman, who you may recognise from The Office, The Hobbit films and Sherlock, is set to appear on the episode.

He will be joined by The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey. They are heading to the sofa ahead of the start of the acclaimed show’s second series on Sky Atlantic/ NowTV.

Jarvis Cooker is also a guest and his band Pulp will also do a special musical performance.

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on?

The popular talk show is scheduled to start at 9.20pm. The Jonathan Ross Show will follow the end of The 1% Club.

It is scheduled to run for around an hour and will finish at 10.20pm. The Jonathan Ross Show will be followed by the ITV News.

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show?

The latest episode will once again be broadcast on ITV 1/ 1HD today (April 12) It is scheduled to start at 9.20pm - as mentioned in the section above.

If you can’t watch it live, it will also be on ITV1+1 at 10.20pm. Viewers can also catch-up via ITVX - with the previous episodes from series 22 already available.