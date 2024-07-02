This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Other Stage headliners The National begin their UK tour this evening. 🎸

The National continue their European tour this week, with a series of dates in the United Kingdom.

The group headlined The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2024 over the weekend and are set to perform in Cornwall today (July 2 2024)

Are there any last-minute tickets to catch the indie giants on their brief UK tour?

What could The National perform during their UK tour - and have they any merchandise available?

Having headlined one of the main stages at Glastonbury 2024 over the weekend, The National continue their summer in the UK with five tour dates kicking off today.

The group, who managed to survive “the great Glastonbury Sunday Night stage clash of 2024,” are set to perform as part of The Eden Sessions later today (July 2 2024), before heading to Cardiff, Manchester, London and then finally a performance at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

Support for the shows comes in the form of This Is The Kit, who guested with the band during their The Other Stage performance at Glastonbury 2024 (Cornwall, Manchester, London) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra for their dates in Cardiff and London once more.

No doubt there was some “fence-sitting” regarding seeing Matt Berninger and company originally announced their series of UK dates, but after a triumphant performance on Sunday evening at Worthy Farm, I’d wager there are some who have been sold on the idea of seeing them live.

In which case - are there still tickets to see The National on one of their UK tour dates this week, and what could they perform during the UK shows? Could it be a repeat of their Glastonbury 2024 set, or could they introduce a couple of newer tracks in their setlist?

Where are The National touring in the United Kingdom?

Matt Berninger of The National performs during weekend two of the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin; the group are set to continue their European tour with a series of dates in the UK from today (Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The National’s whistlestop tour of the United Kingdom takes place at the following locations on the following dates.

Where can I get tickets to see The National on their UK tour?

There are still tickets for The National’s UK tour available on Ticketmaster this morning, however, availability for their show this evening as part of the Eden Sessions is running low as of writing.

What merchandise could be available during The National’s UK tour?

Some examples of what merchandise could be for sale during The National's UK tour - including the possibility of art prints akin to their other European shows (bottom row, left and centre) (Credit: Getty Images/The National) | Getty Images/The National

It would appear that The National are releasing a series of prints during their shows commemorating their performances if the series of art prints reflecting their shows so far are anything to go by (bottom two rows.)

Alongside their assortment of T-shirts and Hoodies, with the back prints displayed in our image above, we wouldn’t be surprised also if they brought along copies of their most recent work on vinyl.

For those who felt slighted they were going to miss out on some of the merchandise, some of the items are still available through The National’s official merchandise store.

What did The National perform at Glastonbury 2024 - and will that be their setlist on tour?

Looking as we always do on Setlist.FM, The National have played a few songs regularly on their current European tour.

