The Prodigy invite you to “breathe” with them as they headline Isle of Wight Festival 2024

The Isle of Wight Festival 2024 is underway, taking place at Seaclose Park, Newport.

This year’s festival is set to be headlined by Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy.

What have The Prodigy been playing at their European festival dates and could they play the same set on Friday (June 21 2024)

What did The Prodigy perform the last time they were at the Isle of Wight Festival with the late Keith Flint?

Considered one of the godfathers of the electronica scene, their live performances especially at a festival venue are considered among some of the most exuberant and energetic in the music landscape - even if we sadly lost the charismatic Keith Flint in 2019.

Their performance this year marks the first time they’ll be at the Isle of Wight Festival since Flint’s death, having performed at what was once considered Europe’s answer to Woodstock in 2015, 2009 and 2006.

Which is set to make their performance at the festival extra special, especially for those who prefer not to get wet legs and head to the “mainland” to see big performances in areas such as Portsmouth or further up north. Knowing the band’s performances first-hand, I’m pretty certain that Liam Howlett is going to be extra fired up for Friday’s set.

So, what has The Prodigy been performing while on tour across Europe this year and could they be performing a similar set at the Isle of Wight Festival? Plus, despite how energetic Maxim will get the crowd, is it worth bringing a raincoat to the main stage?

What time are The Prodigy expected on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

The Prodigy are set to headline the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night - what have they been performing so far on their European tour and will the weather hold out for their set? (Credit: Gie Naeps/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Prodigy are scheduled to perform on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival at 10:30pm on June 21 2024. Their set is expected to last one hour and 25 minutes, with the group finishing at around 11:55pm.

What could The Prodigy perform at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

The group have been touring Europe recently, ahead of their festival appearance on the Isle of Wight, meaning we can have an educated guess at what Liam Howlett et al. will perform on Friday.

Their setlist, from their performance at Greenfield Festival in Czechia, saw the following songs take place (credit: Setlist.FM)

Breathe Omen Spitfire Climbatize Everybody in the Place Omen (Reprise) Firestarter Roadblox Light Up the Sky No Good (Start the Dance) Voodoo People Poison Get Your Fight On Need Some1 Smack My B**ch Up

Encore:

Take Me to the Hospital Invaders Must Die We Live Forever Out of Space

Out of interest - what did The Prodigy perform when they last played the Isle of Wight Festival?

Ah - I see we have a longtime fan of the group in our midst. Welcome - and to answer your question, The Prodigy performed the following set at their last performance at the Isle of Wight Festival with the late Keith Flint back in 2015 (credit to Setlist.FM once again.)

Breathe Nasty Omen Wild Frontier Firestarter Roadblox Rok-Weiler The Day Is My Enemy Weather Experience Poison Voodoo People Get Your Fight On Ibiza (with Jason Williamson) (Live Debut) Run With the Wolves Invaders Must Die Medicine Smack My B**ch Up

Encore:

Their Law Take Me to the Hospital

What’s the weather forecast for The Prodigy’s set at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

It might pay to bring a jacket with you if the Met Office’s forecast for Newport on the Isle of Wight is correct. They’re predicting that it will be cloudy with a chance of light showers at 10pm, turning into light rain at 11pm and then heavy rain by midnight.

Temperatures will remain at a high of 15°C by 10pm, but that will drop to 14°C by the end of The Prodigy’s set but it will feel closer to 12°C, so wrap up and bring the poncho to the main stage with you.

Are there any tickets left to attend the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Weekend and day tickets, including Friday to see The Prodigy headline the Isle of Wight Festival, are still available through Ticketmaster UK, but are starting to reach low availability.