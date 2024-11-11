The South Yorkshire indie five-piece returned to their hometown and captivated the crowd with a superb, memorable performance.

On Saturday evening, excited revellers eagerly packed into The Octagon to support the Rosadocs- a band continuing their meteoric rise- not just within Sheffield’s burgeoning music scene, but throughout the UK.

Support for the show came in the form of two great bands- Chesterfield five-piece The Crooks and Wigan rockers The Lilacs.

Both bands commanded the stage with their energetic and frenetic sets. The Crooks song In the Meantime, went down well with the hometown crowd, whilst The Lilacs impressed with a stellar set of anthemic rock with Vicarage Road, Grace and Sticky Dancefloors.

“We’re The Rosadocs Army,” echoed around the Octagon moments before the lads made their way on to the stage to a vociferous roar- The audience in fine voice with arms aloft showing appreciation for one of the finest indie bands on the scene.

The band opened up with At Your Door, which was swiftly followed up with Oak Tree and recent the anthemic Towards the Sun.

Frontman Keelan Graney, thanked the crowd for coming and took a moment to reflect on the band’s journey starting at The Washington pub 7 years ago.

The band then delved into the back catalogue for Settle Down, Stand Alone and Say Something before debuting new song Bittersweet, a real earworm with sublime riffs, which will soon become a familiar favourite.

Hopeless Optimist and an older hit, House of Commoners were given an airing, the latter seldom makes the setlist these days, but when it does, the crowd are always jubilant and thankful for it.

Another new song, Ties That Bind was given a debut airing and once again, was extremely well received.

The Rosadocs at The Octagon in Sheffield. Pic: Scott Antcliffe | Scott Antcliffe

Drummer Calum Raynor had a surprise for the fans when he used a t-shirt launcher to fire out a couple of signed t-shirts into the crowd.

Whilst this was happening, frontman Keelan Graney and guitarist Myles Henderson made their way to a smaller side stage for an acoustic version of Cross to Bear.

The ladder and the anthemic Where Your To Be proved to be a special moment once again - the crowd echoing every word with great gusto.

Run Away Instead saw Graney make his way around the packed crowd with a wireless mic - a band who have a real connection and affinity with their fans- perfectly demonstrated with this trademark song.

A special encore started off with the band’s upcoming single Topo Much In T3ime- a real powerhouse ballad of a song, which for me, is probably one of the most special songs I’ve heard in many years.

