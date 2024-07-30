This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

No need to “Dry Your Eyes” when it comes to the weather for The Streets at Kendal Calling. 🎤

The Streets are scheduled to headline the second day of Kendal Calling 2024 (August 3 2024)

Mike Skinner is set to headline this year’s festival alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (August 2) and Paolo Nutini (August 4 2024)

Having performed across several festivals already, what could The Streets perform when they take to the main stage in Cumbria this weekend?

What is the weather forecast for the artist’s set on Saturday, and the weather in the Lake District throughout the day?

The Streets tour of the European Festival circuit continues this week, as Mike Skinner is set to headline Saturday night at Kendal Calling 2024 (August 3 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skinner is also scheduled to perform at Boardmasters 2024 later this month (August 11 2024) before undertaking his own performances across the United Kingdom, kicking off at Halifax’s The Piece Hall on August 22 2024 with dates set for Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London to end the year with.

But what could Mike Skinner perform this week at Kendal Calling 2024, and more importantly what time is he expected to arrive on stage to perform his headline set in the Lake District this year?

What time are The Streets performing at Kendal Calling 2024?

Mike Skinner of The Streets performs at Big Smoke Festival 2024 presented by Skepta at Crystal Palace Park on July 6, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mike Skinner is expected to take to the Main Stage on August 3 2024 at 9:30pm, with The Streets’ set expected to conclude at 11pm BST.

What is the weather forecast for The Streets at Kendal Calling 2024?

It will be a damp start to Kendal Calling on Saturday, but things will be brightening up by the time The Streets take to the Main Stage. The Met Office is forecasting in Kendal that " light showers will change to cloudy by late morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather forecast for Kendal Calling on August 3 2024

07:00: Light showers (15°c)

10:00: Cloudy (17°c)

13:00: Sunny intervals (18°c)

16:00: Sunny intervals (18°c)

19:00: Sunny intervals (17°c)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (14°c)

01:00: Partly cloudy night (13°c)

What could The Streets perform at Kendal Calling 2024?

While Mike Skinner has performed sooner than his performance at Rock Wertcher in Belgium on July 4 2024, the set looks to be more of a “headline” set than his previous performances at Big Smoke and Truck Festival 2024.

Setlist.FM has provided the following setlist from The Street’s performance in Belgium; could a similar set be performed at Kendal Calling 2024?

Turn the Page

Who's Got the Bag

Let's Push Things Forward

Don't Mug Yourself

Could Well Be In

Has It Come to This?

I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him

Wrong Answers Only

On the Edge of a Cliff

Weak Become Heroes

Mike (desert island duvet) (Fred again.. cover)

Fit but You Know It (Iron Man by Black Sabbath intro)

Encore:

Dry Your Eyes

Blinded by the Lights

Take Me as I Am

Are there tickets still available to attend Kendal Calling 2024?