Netflix gives fans a first look at The Thursday Murder Club 🎥

The Thursday Murder Club’s film adaptation will arrive in the summer.

It is based on the bestselling books by Richard Osman.

Helen Miren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie star in the movie.

Netflix has surprised viewers by dropping a first look at the highly anticipated film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club. Richard Osman’s bestselling cosy crime books are finally getting the big screen treatment.

Fans will not have to wait too much longer to see Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce and Ibrahim brought to life. The streaming service has confirmed a summer release date for the movie.

Netflix has also lifted the lid slightly on the film - here’s all you need to know:

When does The Thursday Murder Club release on Netflix?

The Thursday Murder Club first look | Giles Keyte/Netflix

The movie adaptation of the beloved muder mystery books will be arriving exclusively on streaming. It is set to land on Netflix on Thursday August 28 - just over four months from now.

Expect the film to release at 8am GMT on that date, in case you want to set a reminder.

What to expect from The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has also released a brief synopsis for the 2025 film. It reads: “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

“When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

Based on the books by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club is directed by Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies as well as the original Home Alone.