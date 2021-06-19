There are plenty of independent tearooms around Yorkshire

Here in Yorkshire, we love a good tearoom, and with people increasingly keen to support small local businesses, we’re highlighting some of our region’s independent establishments.

We’ve selected ten characterful Yorkshire tearooms for you to try out.

1. The Old School Tea Room

A family run business, The Old School Tea Room is located in the picturesque village of Hebden, North Yorkshire

As its name suggests, The Old School Tea Room is based in an old school, dating back to 1874, so don't miss it if you're partial to a slice of Victorian history with your cakes.

Customers can enjoy homemade cakes, with the original school clock still chiming in the background every hour.

2. Sarah-Jane’s Tearoom and Coffee Lounge

A hidden gem in the South Yorkshire village of Dunsville, Sarah-Jane’s tearoom offers a range of homemade scones, afternoon tea, quiche, and an impressive selection of cakes daily.

Customers have the option of sitting inside the traditionally decorated tearoom or outside under a canopy. Food and drink is served on classic china plates and teacups.

3. Woods Tea Room

Located in Doncaster town centre, Woods Tea Room is a traditional establishment with classic dark wood furnishings and quaint, old-worldly rooms for customers to enjoy.

The tearoom offers a large menu of home-cooked meals, cakes, scones and - of course - there's a selection of teas to choose from.

Customers can also order a ‘Woods Afternoon Tea’ which comprises an array of homemade cakes and sandwiches.

4. Dotty’s Vintage Tearoom

Furnished with charming, vintage decor, Dotty’s Vintage Tearoom is situated in the seaside village of Staithes, North Yorkshire.

Quirky, floral lamps dot the ceiling, and bunting is strung around the room, making for a cheery, colourful aesthetic.

Customers can choose from homemade fruit scones, freshly made cakes and an impressive afternoon tea.

5. Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

Just Grand is located inside the Grand Arcade in Leeds - a stunning Renaissance style listed building that dates back to 1897.

The tearoom promises customers a classic Yorkshire Tea or the choice between a vast array of loose leaf blended teas from around the globe. All beverages are served in vintage china teapots, teacups and saucers.

Just Grand also serves a wide range of scones and cakes, all baked on the premises.

6. Interlude Tearoom and Emporium

Situated in Shipley, West Yorkshire, Interlude Tearoom takes customers back to the roaring twenties with indulgent vintage decor and furnishings throughout.

The tearoom bakes with old fashioned, traditional recipes - perfect for those who like to take a step back in time - and offers wheat-free cakes too.

7. The Spotted Duck Tea Room

Located within Hull's Westfield Country Park, The Spotted Duck Tea Room promises picturesque views of the area's lakes and countryside, alongside its afternoon teas and cakes.

The tearoom is licensed to serve alcohol and has a variety of Yorkshire beers on the menu.

Customers can also enjoy a selection of home baked cakes and scones

8. Kavanaghs Cafe and Tea Rooms

Situated in Beverly, Hull, Kavanaghs Cafe and Tea Room is based in a beautiful Georgian Anne Routh House, built in 1703.

The tearoom offers a variety of hot and cold meals, as well as classic cakes such as the Yorkshire Curd Tart.

Kavanaghs serves up a traditional afternoon tea containing a selection of home baked cakes and sandwiches, whilst also offering a ‘luxury afternoon tea’ that must be pre-booked.

9. Yorks of Thirsk

Yorks of Thirsk is a traditional tearoom and cafe that is packed full of character.

Customers are welcomed by the array of freshly baked cakes on display and a rather cosy interior.

Indoor or outdoor seating are both available, and the tearoom also has a daily specials board to choose from, as well as homemade cakes and scones.

10. The Forge Tea Room

Located in North York Moors National Park, The Forge Tea Room offers a large menu of home-baked food.

It also serves a homemade soup of the day - the perfect warming treat to enjoy during a break from a long hike across the moors.

The tearoom has a classic, contemporary look inside and a natural stream running outside.