Taking place in the grounds of Harewood House it is the first All Breed Kennel Club Show since Crufts last year.

The Utility and Toy categories were showcased yesterday (Friday), with Hounds and Gundogs in the spotlight today (Saturday) and Working, Pastoral and Terrier breeds being judged tomorrow.

Young people were also able to show off their skills at the Junior Handling Class, with categories celebrating the skills of children as young as six.

The first Leeds Dog Show was held in Roundhay Park in 1951, moving to Harewood in 1982.

All photos: Tony Johnson.

1. Leeds Championship Dog Show A Pomeranian has a big yawn. Photo: Tony Johnson Buy photo

2. Leeds Championship Dog Show Mandy O'Doherty from Silsden with her Lhasa Apso. Photo: Tony Johnson Buy photo

