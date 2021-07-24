17 brilliant photos of the Leeds Championship Dog show at Harewood House
Dogs of all shapes and sizes have been on show at the Leeds Championship Dog show this weekend.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:45 pm
Taking place in the grounds of Harewood House it is the first All Breed Kennel Club Show since Crufts last year.
The Utility and Toy categories were showcased yesterday (Friday), with Hounds and Gundogs in the spotlight today (Saturday) and Working, Pastoral and Terrier breeds being judged tomorrow.
Young people were also able to show off their skills at the Junior Handling Class, with categories celebrating the skills of children as young as six.
The first Leeds Dog Show was held in Roundhay Park in 1951, moving to Harewood in 1982.
All photos: Tony Johnson.
