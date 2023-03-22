You can take a tour of the many locations used for filming All Creatures Great and Small and a trip to Thirsk, the original hometown of famous vet James Herriot.

There have been two TV adaptations of All Creatures Great and Small (ACG&S), one in 1978 which aired on BBC One that spanned 12 years and seven seasons, and another 2020 adaptation on Channel 5, now on its fourth season. The shows are based on a series of books written by famous North Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name of James Herriot.

Virgin Experience Days is offering an exciting tour for two of the famous Yorkshire Dales filming locations of the popular show as well as an opportunity to explore the home Alf Wight grew up in and the veterinary practice he worked at. The tour will cover more than 15 locations, where you will visit the picturesque valleys of the Dales and join other fans on a mini-coach accompanied by a guide who will divulge interesting facts about the show and the life of James Herriot.

The tour will start in York City Centre and your first stop will be a visit to the original home of the first TV adaptation of ACG&S - the World of James Herriot. Here is everything you need to know about the tour.

Locals and tourists enjoying the afternoon sunshine in Grassington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

What is included in the All Creatures Great and Small Locations Tour?

As well as visiting the original home of the 1978 ACG&S adaptation, you will then be taken to Hardraw, where you will have a delicious lunch at the pub used as the interior of The Dovers Arms.

From there you will get the chance to visit the fictional village of Darrowby, where you will see the bus stop where James proposed to Helen.

The tour will include visits to the church, the cattle market, the country club and even the veterinary practice where James worked. For fans of the books and the successful TV show, you will get plenty of time to explore the village with your guide and have many refreshments along the way.

This is what is included in the tour:

- ACG&S Location Tour for Two

- Visit to picturesque valleys of the Yorkshire Dales

- A day-long tour covering more than 15 locations from the show over the years

- Visit sites such as the World of James Herriot, Darrowby Church, Cattle Market, Country Club, Skeldale House and much more from the show

- An experience gift pack including a personalised voucher and message card

What happens on the day of the All Creatures Great and Small Tour?

On arrival at Duncombe Place, York, you will be greeted by your tour guide and shown to the mini-coach before embarking on a day-long tour of the Dales.

Along the tour, you will be provided with refreshments and snacks whilst exploring the village of Grassington.

How can I book a tour of All Creatures Great and Small locations?

You can book a voucher for the tour for two on the Virgin Experience Days website and the voucher is valid for 12 months from the purchase date.

The voucher price is £154 and tours must be pre-booked and are available on selected Sundays at 9am, May to October.