BD: is LiT: Light festival to return for two-day event

A light festival that has attracted tens of thousands of people to Bradford will return this winter.

And local artists can apply for funding to help create the illuminated masterpieces as part of the two day event.

BD: is LiT launched in 2021, and comes to the city centre every two years.

This year’s event coincides with Bradford’s year as City of Culture and will run on November 7 and 8.

Since 2021, BD: is LiT has welcomed over 50,000 people to the various installations across the district.

Previous festivals have seen City Hall and the Wool Exchange become the canvas for huge light shows, a recreation of Aurora Borealis in City Park and huge light installations across the city.

Bradford Council, in partnership with Bradford 2025, is now reaching out to local artists to fund the creation of innovative new light art projects and installations for the festival.

As part of this year’s BD: is LiT, a range of artists are invited to respond to the theme of “The Colour of Light” to develop projects that are unique to Bradford and with national relevance.

There are three or four commissions available, each worth between £5,000 to £7,500, to light up our new public realm work within the city.

Innovative ideas of how the new look of Bradford city centre can be celebrated are being sought.

It is hoped that applications will feature a range of projects that include other partners, local communities and unique ways of celebrating the rich arts, culture, architecture, and heritage of the Bradford District.

Projects may be new or already in development, but they must be ready to be displayed at this year’s BD: is LiT on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 November.

The project could go on to tour after BD: is LiT or be a one-off installation.

The funding is only available for people who work or live in Bradford.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People said: “I know that our local artists are best placed to respond to this call out.

“They have been amazing this year. Through this funding opportunity we hope to support a range of projects that are interactive, fun, playful or something beautiful that can be viewed by a range of audiences.”