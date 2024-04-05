There are plenty of places where you can admire the stunning views and enjoy a glorious summer’s day.

From water parks such as Flamingo Land and historic abbeys to beautiful waterfall trails such as Ingleton, there is lots to explore.

Many of these places are outdoors and host activities you can enjoy with your friends and your family - including those with children.

A view of York City Walls. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best places to visit in Yorkshire on a sunny day

York City Walls

This elevated circular walk is the perfect way to take in the sights of York on a blistering sunny day.

The walls date back 2,000 years ago around the Roman era, when Romans erected a fort as part of the fort’s defences.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,902 reviews.

Flamingo Land

The entire park is outdoors and you can meet the variety of animals at the zoo including a cheetah, tiger, Hippopotamus and zebra.

You can also satisfy your adventurous side by going on the park’s highest rides: Kumali, Sik and Mumbo Jumbo.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,841 reviews.

Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey has been attracting visitors for more than 1,500 years and is the perfect place to brush up on your history of the coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the birthplace of Captain Cook.

The first monastery was founded in 657AD by the Anglo-Saxon era King of Northumbria, Oswy as Streoneshalh (which was the original name for Whitby).

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,919 reviews.

Shambles

Shambles is one of York’s oldest landmarks and one of its most famous. It is also considered one of the best-preserved medieval shopping streets in Europe.

It is thought to have been the inspiration behind Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter films. While none of the original shop-fronts have remained from the medieval period, some of the buildings contain exterior wooden shelves from that time.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,132 reviews.

Aysgarth Falls

The three stepped waterfalls at Aysgarth have been a tourist attraction for more than 200 years.

They have been used as a dramatic setting for a scene in the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,040 reviews.

Malham Cove

This tourist attraction is a large curving ampitheatre-shaped cliff formation of limestone rock and is around 260ft high.

It has also been used to film a scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Malham Cove has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,617 reviews.

The Piece Hall

The earliest known reference to the present Piece Hall was a handbill dated March 19, 1774, however, this no longer exists.

The original purpose of the hall was to deposit and expose the worsted and woollen goods manufactured in the town of Halifax.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,233 reviews.

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

This trail is four and a half miles long and features some of the most incredible waterfalls and oak woodland that provide picturesque views.

It is an annual attraction and there are plenty of opportunities to observe seasonal landscapes, wildlife and experience a breath-taking walk that leads to the waterfall.