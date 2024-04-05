While certain areas in Scotland will experience stormy weather with the Met Office’s announcement of Storm Kathleen, various parts of England will see periods of sunny weather and warm temperatures that we haven’t seen yet this year.

This unseasonably warm weather will be coming from Iberia and will result in areas hitting temperatures of higher than 20C.

Locations likely to see the highest temperatures will be parts of East Anglia and Southeast England where 21C or 22C are possible briefly on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Sunbathing during a heat wave. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

However, various areas in Yorkshire will also see a rise in temperatures and an appearance from the sun toward the end of the week.

Here is a rundown of what to expect in coming days and when the sun is expected to appear for areas in Yorkshire.

When will Yorkshire see sunny weather?

Leeds

Today (April 5), Leeds can be expected to see temperatures as high as 16C in the late afternoon and as low as 13C throughout the day.

Between 12pm and 2pm, the sun will be out but will remain cloudy and light rain is expected during this time as well as from 4pm to 5pm.

Sunny intervals are expected from 3pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7pm.

On Saturday, April 6, in the morning, Leeds residents can expect light to heavy rain and clouds, however they can also expect bouts of sun from 7am to 8am, 10am to 11am, 3pm to 6pm and 7pm to 8pm and pure sunny weather from 6pm to 7pm.

Leeds will see highs of 18C on Saturday and lows of 13C.

On Sunday, April 7, from 7am to 8am and 7pm to 8pm there is set to be clear skies and sun, while bouts of sun is expected between 10am and 5pm along with light rain at times.

There is expected to be highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

York

Today, the sun is expected to appear with clouds from 4pm to 5pm and 6pm to 7pm along with bouts of light rain.

York is set to see highs of 16C and lows of 13C.

On Saturday, the morning will start of with heavy and light rain and clouds, then the sun will appear from 9am to 12pm and from 3pm to 7pm along with clouds.

The city will see highs of 15C and lows of 10C.

On Sunday, York will see pure sun and clear skies from 7am to 8am and 7pm to 8pm.

Sun, cloud and light rain will take place between 10am and 5pm.

There will be highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

Sheffield

Today, light rain, clouds and some sun is expected to appear in Sheffield from 12pm to 4pm, from 4pm to 7pm there will be sunny intervals.

There will be highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

On Saturday morning, light rain and cloudy skies is to be expected until 7am when sunny intervals will take place until 12pm when clouds will take over the skies until 4pm.

In the late afternoon Sheffield residents can expect a return of sunny intervals until 8pm in the evening.

The city will see highs of 18C and lows of 13C.

Majority of Sunday will be sunny with cloudy skies and light rain.

There will be highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

Bradford

Residents of Bradford can expect a mixture of heavy showers, sun and clouds from 12pm to 1pm today, the rain will become lighter from 1pm to 2pm and it will turn cloudy with the absence of sun from 2pm to 3pm.

However, they can expect sunny intervals from 4pm to 7pm.

There will be highs of 12C and lows of 10C.

On Saturday, Bradford will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with heavy to light rain in the morning and sunny intervals from 8am to 11am, 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 8pm.

The day will see highs of 14C and lows of 9C.

On Sunday, sunny periods are set to appear from 7am to 8am and 4pm to 8pm along with bouts of light showers.

The day will see highs of 13C and lows of 9C.

Harrogate

Today from 12pm to 4pm, Harrogate residents can expect a mixture of cloudy weather and light rain.

From 4pm to 6pm, residents of the town can expect sunny intervals but the rest of the evening is set to be cloudy.

There will be highs of 12C and lows of 10C.

On Saturday, the morning will be a mixture of cloudy and light to heavy rain until 9am when the sun will come out until 12pm. Sunny intervals will appear from 3pm to 8pm.

There will be highs of 17C and lows of 12C.

On Sunday, sunny intervals can be expected from 1pm and is predicted to last throughout the day until the evening.

There will be highs of 12C and lows of 9C.

Whitby

Today, the coastal town can expect sunny intervals from 12pm to 3pm and again from 4pm to 6pm along with bouts of light rain.

There will be highs of 16C and lows of 12C.

On Saturday, heavy to light rain is expected throughout the morning and a day of sun will occur between 7am to 2pm and again from 3pm to 8pm.

There will be highs of 18C and lows of 12C.

Sunday morning is expected to be cloudy until 7am when the sun will appear and continue throughout the day along with some light showers and clouds.

There will be highs of 14C and lows of 9C.

Hull

This afternoon from 12pm to 2pm, Hull residents can expect cloudy weather, however, the sun is set to appear from 2pm and remain until the evening of 8pm.

There will be highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

During the morning of Saturday, light to heavy rain mixed with clouds are to be expected in Hull, with sunny intervals arriving from 8am to 1pm and again from 3pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

There will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C.

The sun will appear from 7am to 8am on Sunday and again between 4pm and 8pm.