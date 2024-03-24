Many places across the country offer picturesque views of landscapes, gardens, parks and seasides that bloom in spring.

Yorkshire Post readers have shared their favourite places to go for a walk during spring time - many of which are based in Yorkshire.

Locations in the Yorkshire Dales such as Malham Cove, coastal towns such as Whitby and North York Moors are some of the places suggested by locals.

Into the depths of Gordale Scar. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Best spring walks as suggested by Yorkshire locals

“Monsal trail, Derbyshire or the Northumbrian coastline.” - Angela Mulroy

“Swaledale and Malham Tarn and Cove plus Gordale Scar but anywhere in the Yorkshire countryside.” - Jean Graham

“Marine drive Scarborough.” - Gail Simmons

“Beside the sea in St. Annes.” - Robert Daniel

“Hardcastle Craggs in Hebden Bridge.” - Jo Dobie

“Forge Valley.” - Liz Wrigglesworth

“Whitby.” - Mark Varley

“Ilkley Moors, Grassington, Burnsall & Appletreewick.” - Thomas Tom Blythe

“Malham, Janet’s Foss, Gordale Scar, Malham Tarn, Malham Cove, Malham.” - Robert Long

“Strid wood.bolton abbey.” - Julia Johnson

“Grosmont to Goathland and back to Grosmont along the rail trail, calling at the pub at Beck Hole on route of course.” - Terry Wilson

“Oliver’s mount Scarborough.” - Dawn Humphrey

“Cliffe Castle grounds Keighley.” - Carol Noon

“Sandsend Whitby.” - Linda Barnes

“Wentworth Estate Beautiful.” - Maureen Booth

“Dales Edge Walk in Upper Nidderdale. Wonderful.” - Studfold Adventure Trail

“Flamborough South planning to north landing along the cliff top a walk well done.” - John Bolton Whitehead

“Along the river from the humber bridge in Hull. Such a spectacular scenery all the way to the mouth of the Humber, there's so much history on the banks of that river, I've sailed it to, thank the gods we have the technology in navigation to avoid all of the sand banks, I remember solo manning the wheel on the cat zero, that was a tough journey coming back into the marina.” - David John Dodd

“Around Hutton Cranswick village.” - Scott Fowler

“Filey beach.” - David Wild

“The Dales.” - Ann Lanham

“Ilkley Moors.” - Michal Brom

“I would say Whitby on the west cliff but I'm no longer in North Yorkshire. I'm in Worcestershire now so the Malvern hills it's heavenly.” - Daniela Iris Popov

“Canon Hall.” - Lesley Silkstone