With its diverse landscapes and strategic location along migratory routes, East Yorkshire offers bird watchers unparalleled opportunities to witness the spectacle of autumn migration.

East Yorkshire's varied habitats, from coastal marshes to inland wetlands, attract a wide array of bird species, making it a prime destination for ornithologists and nature enthusiasts alike.

Party Houses reveals the best spots in the region for migratory bird watching starting this September.

1. Bempton Cliffs RSPB Reserve

Bempton Cliffs are famous for their seabird colonies, but during autumn, the cliffs and surrounding areas become a refuge for migrating birds. The towering chalk cliffs provide the perfect backdrop for birdwatching.

Species:

Northern Wheatear: Frequently seen during their migration along the cliffs.

Red-breasted Flycatcher: A rare autumn visitor that occasionally turns up in the area.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Seabird Centre: Offers panoramic views of the cliffs and the sea.

Staple Newk: A prime spot for observing seabirds and migrant species.

2. Spurn Point Nature Reserve

Spurn Point is a narrow spit of land jutting into the North Sea, making it a perfect landfall for exhausted migratory birds. The unique geography funnels birds into a small area, creating excellent bird watching opportunities.

Species:

Ring Ouzel: A scarce migrant that often turns up at Spurn during autumn.

Pied Flycatcher: Commonly seen flitting through the scrub during migration.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Point: Offers panoramic views and is a hotspot for migratory passerines.

The Canal Zone: A good area for spotting warblers and other small birds.

3. Blacktoft Sands RSPB Reserve

Located on the banks of the Humber Estuary, Blacktoft Sands is the largest tidal reedbed in England and a vital stopover for migratory birds. Its mix of reedbeds, lagoons, and mudflats provides a rich habitat for various species.

Species:

Bearded Tit: These charming birds can be seen flitting through the reedbeds.

Marsh Harrier: Watch for these majestic raptors hunting over the wetlands.

Best Viewing Times: September to November, particularly in the morning when birds are most active.

Best Viewing Spots: