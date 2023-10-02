October marks Black History Month and various venues in Yorkshire will be hosting events and celebrations honouring black heritage and culture.

This year’s theme for Black History Month is ‘Before Windrush’.

There will be opportunities to learn all about the lives and inspiring stories of Black British people who were living in the UK before the arrival of Empire Windrush in 1948.

In the UK, Black History Month (BHM) was first celebrated in October 1987 organised through the leadership of Ghanaian analyst Akyaaba Addai-Sebo. BHM also coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity, an institution committed to advancing the progress of African states.

Black History Month shirt. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)

From prominent figures such as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Learie Constantine to the unsung hero doctors and nurses working in healthcare before the NHS existed and the 18th century prisoners of war at Portchester Castle in 1796, there are many important stories to be told this month.

However, the annual celebration is for people of all races and ethnicities to learn about Black heritage, history and culture.

Black History Month 2023 events in Yorkshire

Cultural Celebration & Black History Month

Date: Thursday, October 12 from 1pm to 4.30pm

Location: Thackray Museum of Medicine, 141 Beckett Street Harehills LS9 7LN.

What’s On: The Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust (LTHT) took its first step to recruit internationally in 2020; to mark three years of recruitment growth of a diverse workforce, an event is taking place at the museum.

COBO: Comedy Shutdown

Date: Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm

Location: Alhambra Theatre, Morley Street, Bradford BD7 1AJ.

What’s On: A comedy night that celebrates the broad talent of comedians throughout BHM. Comedians starring at the event are Kyrah Gray (Netflix, Comedy Central Live), Loyiso Gola (Live At The Apollo, Comedy Central), Trixx (stand up comedian and web star from Toronto) and Clayton Jones (Last Minute Comedian of the Year, English Comedian of the Year Finalist).

Black History Month Special Screening of Till

Date: Friday, October 27 at 6.30pm

Location: New Earswick Folk Hall, Folk Hall, Hawthorn Terrace, New Earswick, York, YO32 4AQ.

What’s On: A special showing of Till, an emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s dedicated pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The film was directed by Chinonye Chukwu, written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chinonye and produced by Keith, Michael and Whoopi Goldberg.

MAMAWE Afro-Pean Dance Festival - A Black History Month Celebration

Date: Saturday, October 21 at 5pm

Location: Croft House Centre, 9 Garden Street, Sheffield City Centre, S1 4BJ.

What’s On: Afro-Weza dance methodology is a celebration of the new, the ancestral and the spiritual and was created by Mulembas d’Africa dance teacher Angelina Abel. The introductory session which is inspired by the Angolan heritage provides you with an opportunity to relax and express yourself. There will also be a workshop that enables you to connect with music and Afro-Brazilian roots, fostering individual expression, led by teacher and choreographer Adriano Oliveira.

BHM 2023: Community Celebration Event

Date: Wednesday, October 4 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm

Location: York St John Creative Centre, York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX.

What’s On: This event will include a talk on the experience of black staff and students at York St John University, as well as a cultural display of outfits, African music, African food and networking.

The Sounds of Leeds Conservatoire: Black History Month

Date: Wednesday, October 18 from 6pm to 7pm

Location: Leeds Conservatoire, 3 Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7PD.

What’s On: The event will be co-hosted alongside the Conservatoire’s Afro-Caribbean Society and will showcase a special evening of music as part of its Black History Month events.

Black History Month: Fishbowl Discussion with Middle Managers

Date: Monday, October 16 from 1pm to 3pm

Location: D2, Richmond Building, University of Bradford, Richmond Road, Bradford, BD7 1DP.

What’s On: This event is for University of Bradford students and staff only and will include, as part of its programmes marking Black History Month 2023, a fishbowl discussion between Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) staff and managers across faculties and professional services. A fishbowl discussion separates the group into an inner and outer circle; the people in the inner circle discuss the matter at hand, while the outer circle listen, take notes, respond and propose solutions.

The Afrikan Market @ MAPA

Date: Saturday, October 28 from 12pm to 6pm

Location: MAPA Bradford, Coates Street, Bradford, BD5 7DL.