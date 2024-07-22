Bolton Abbey has completed repairing storm damage to the ancient stepping stones that cross the River Wharfe below the Priory Ruins.

Once the ancient right of way for the Augustinian monks going to and from the Priory, the 57 stones have become steeped in nostalgia for generations who have enjoyed using them to ford their way across the water.

A landmark in the history of both the Priory and surrounding area, photographic records from the 1800s show the stepping stones standing proud of the water even before the first bridge was built in 1899.

It is believed the estate workmen who built the bridge were entertained with a knife and fork tea in the Rectory garden.

Work is finished and completed on the stepping stones across the River Wharfe at Bolton Abbey

Multiple storms since 2022 have resulted in the loss of up to 20 stepping stones, leaving the much-loved crossing impassable.

A spate river, the water level rises and falls quickly after rain as the large number of surrounding streams that carry water from the countryside swell. Despite the strong torrents during storms, the embedded stones are not washed away but knocked out by debris such as entire trees and branches.

Plans to refurbish the stones were in development for over two years, with consent granted in autumn 2023 after meticulous consultation with parties including the Environment Agency, Natural England, Historic England and Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

The timing was guided by the spawning and migratory seasons of fish, ensuring there was no disruption to the local spawning, including brown trout and grayling.

Workers doing stepping stone repairs at Bolton Abbey

The licence also necessitates that a shroud or silt curtain be placed across the river to catch any silt that may shift as a result of realigning the stones.

Martin Hartley, principal building surveyor at Bolton Abbey, said: “Conservation and maintenance is a hugely important part of the ongoing investment in the estate.

“The stepping stones have needed some attention after the last few years where the weather has been fiercer and unpredictable.

“It is essential the restoration is done in the right way to safeguard them so future generations can continue to enjoy them for years to come.”

The 20 new stones have been sourced from a reclamation yard by Thomas Moore Landscapes, who are just a stone’s throw from Bolton Abbey in Ilkley.

The stepping stones are just one of many ongoing conservation projects taking place under the guidance of the estate’s team of experts, with a full structural survey of the Priory Ruins scheduled to take place this year.