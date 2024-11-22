Bondville Model Village 2024 in Bridlington: Yorkshire seaside town transforms into a winter wonderland
Bondville Model Village has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland from Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and will be hosting a variety of activities until Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
There will be festive decorations, twinkling lights and beautiful scenes will bring the miniature village to life with seasonal cheer.
The model village will feature very detailed and elaborate capturing the festive atmosphere of the season.
Schedule of Bondville Model Village Winter Wonderland 2024
The event will take place at Sewerby Road, Sewerby in Bridlington.
Santa meet and greet: Santa will visit the village and families can meet the man himself and take memorable photos.
Breakfast with Santa: Families will also get the chance to enjoy a cosy breakfast with Santa and enjoy treats while young visitors can share their Christmas wishes with him.
Character walks around the village: Children will spot their favourite fictional characters wandering through the village.
Bauble painting workshops: There will be bauble painting sessions, where kids and adults can create personalised decorations to take home.
Festive afternoon teas: Warm up with a festive afternoon tea, complete with seasonal sweets, scones and tea.
Carol singers: Enjoy the sounds of the season with live carol singers filling the air with traditional Christmas music.
Face painting: Kids can get into the festive spirit with face painting, transforming into a reindeer, snowman, and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.