The Bondville Model Village in Yorkshire has been transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas - here’s what to expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bondville Model Village has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland from Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and will be hosting a variety of activities until Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

There will be festive decorations, twinkling lights and beautiful scenes will bring the miniature village to life with seasonal cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bondville Model Village. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The model village will feature very detailed and elaborate capturing the festive atmosphere of the season.

Schedule of Bondville Model Village Winter Wonderland 2024

The event will take place at Sewerby Road, Sewerby in Bridlington.

Santa meet and greet: Santa will visit the village and families can meet the man himself and take memorable photos.

Breakfast with Santa: Families will also get the chance to enjoy a cosy breakfast with Santa and enjoy treats while young visitors can share their Christmas wishes with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Character walks around the village: Children will spot their favourite fictional characters wandering through the village.

Bauble painting workshops: There will be bauble painting sessions, where kids and adults can create personalised decorations to take home.

Festive afternoon teas: Warm up with a festive afternoon tea, complete with seasonal sweets, scones and tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol singers: Enjoy the sounds of the season with live carol singers filling the air with traditional Christmas music.