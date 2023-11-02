All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Bonfire Night 2023 in Yorkshire: Firework displays and events in York, Leeds, Sheffield, Halifax, Yorkshire Dales, Doncaster, Hull, Bradford, Harrogate and Wakefield commemorating Guy Fawkes Night ahead of November 5

Bonfire Night 2023 is on this weekend and there are a variety of events and firework displays taking place across Yorkshire to commemorate Guy Fawkes Night.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT

Bonfire Night celebrates different traditions on different dates, depending on the country; Great Britain observes it on November 5, which is also celebrated in some Commonwealth countries.

Following the implementation of the Thanksgiving Act, up until 1859 celebration of Guy Fawkes Night in the UK was legally mandated, which evolved into Bonfire Night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The annual observance day is linked with the tradition of celebrating the failure of Guy Fawkes’ actions of November 5, 1605. The British events are held at a weekend near to the correct date, to increase attendance. Celebrations include funfairs, family entertainment, food and drinks, firework displays and a bonfire to celebrate the survival of the King.

Most Popular
    A firework and laser show finale accompanies music near York. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)A firework and laser show finale accompanies music near York. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)
    A firework and laser show finale accompanies music near York. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

    Bonfire Night 2023 events and firework displays in Yorkshire

    Family Fireworks and Bonfire, Reeth

    Date: Sunday, November 5 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

    Location: Reeth Memorial Hall, Arkengarthdale Road, Reeth, Yorkshire Dales, DL11 6QT.

    What’s On: The village bonfire and fireworks display and a barbecue will be included and food will be served throughout the evening.

    Autumn Lights, Sheffield

    Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4pm to 9pm

    Location: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, S9 2DF.

    What’s On: Entertainment including DJ Ryan Swain and Symphonic Ibiza, a family funfair, street food and Sheffield’s biggest firework display.

    Bonfire Night, Leeds

    Date: Friday, November from 5pm

    Location: The New Inn, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What’s On: Bonfire, fireworks, food stalls, family activities, fairground rides for all ages, guest appearances, live music on the main stage and radio DJs.

    Stray Bonfire and Firework Display, Harrogate

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 7.45pm

    Location: Oatlands Stray, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR.

    What’s On: Bonfire and firework display, family entertainment, food stalls and bar.

    Notton Bonfire & Firework Display, Wakefield

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm

    Location: Notton Village Hall, 121 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NE.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What’s On: Fund and attractions including a fun fair, bar, pie and peas, hotdogs and a bonfire and firework display.

    Bradford Fireworks Extravaganza

    Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4.30pm

    Location: Peel Park, Cliffe Road, Bradford, BD3 0LT.

    What’s On: There will be a children’s firework display as well as a main one at 6pm and 8pm respectively, there will also be rides for all ages, fairground classics, new thrill rides for 2023 and food and refreshments.

    Fireworks Night 2023, Hull

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4pm to 9pm

    Location: Sewell Group Craven Park, Poorhouse Lane, Hull, HU9 5HE.

    What’s On: A music-themed firework show, live music, guest DJ and LED Drummers, fun fair, street food and drink vendors, live entertainment from Breakfast presenters, Alex and Nicola including stage games and giveaways, plus more

    Sprotbrough Bonfire Night, Doncaster

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4.30pm

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Location: The Ivanhoe, 118 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NS.

    What’s On: Bonfire, firework display, street food market with a variety of food choices, a hog roast, pizzas, burgers, crepes and cookies.

    Next Level Fireworks Festival, Halifax

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 3pm

    Location: Next Level Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.

    What’s On: Festive atmosphere filled with music, food stalls and entertainment including live performances from Dick and Dom, Ellie Sax and Blazin Squad, local bands will perform, a funfair for all ages, fire breathers, large outdoor bar, as well as a bonfire and firework display.

    Charity Bonfire Night, York

    Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 8pm

    Location: Rawcliffe Country Park, Rawcliffe, York, YO30 5XZ.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What’s On: Live music, fun fair, refreshments, bar, new ‘Family and Young Children’s Mini Display’ which starts at 4pm, big rides open at 5pm, a specialised children’s display will start at 5.30pm, the adult firework display starts at 7.30pm.

    Related topics:SheffieldYorkYorkshireDoncasterLeedsHalifaxHarrogateYorkshire Dales