Bonfire Night celebrates different traditions on different dates, depending on the country; Great Britain observes it on November 5, which is also celebrated in some Commonwealth countries.
Following the implementation of the Thanksgiving Act, up until 1859 celebration of Guy Fawkes Night in the UK was legally mandated, which evolved into Bonfire Night.
The annual observance day is linked with the tradition of celebrating the failure of Guy Fawkes’ actions of November 5, 1605. The British events are held at a weekend near to the correct date, to increase attendance. Celebrations include funfairs, family entertainment, food and drinks, firework displays and a bonfire to celebrate the survival of the King.
Bonfire Night 2023 events and firework displays in Yorkshire
Family Fireworks and Bonfire, Reeth
Date: Sunday, November 5 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Location: Reeth Memorial Hall, Arkengarthdale Road, Reeth, Yorkshire Dales, DL11 6QT.
What’s On: The village bonfire and fireworks display and a barbecue will be included and food will be served throughout the evening.
Autumn Lights, Sheffield
Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4pm to 9pm
Location: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, S9 2DF.
What’s On: Entertainment including DJ Ryan Swain and Symphonic Ibiza, a family funfair, street food and Sheffield’s biggest firework display.
Bonfire Night, Leeds
Date: Friday, November from 5pm
Location: The New Inn, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU.
What’s On: Bonfire, fireworks, food stalls, family activities, fairground rides for all ages, guest appearances, live music on the main stage and radio DJs.
Stray Bonfire and Firework Display, Harrogate
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 7.45pm
Location: Oatlands Stray, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR.
What’s On: Bonfire and firework display, family entertainment, food stalls and bar.
Notton Bonfire & Firework Display, Wakefield
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm
Location: Notton Village Hall, 121 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NE.
What’s On: Fund and attractions including a fun fair, bar, pie and peas, hotdogs and a bonfire and firework display.
Bradford Fireworks Extravaganza
Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4.30pm
Location: Peel Park, Cliffe Road, Bradford, BD3 0LT.
What’s On: There will be a children’s firework display as well as a main one at 6pm and 8pm respectively, there will also be rides for all ages, fairground classics, new thrill rides for 2023 and food and refreshments.
Fireworks Night 2023, Hull
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4pm to 9pm
Location: Sewell Group Craven Park, Poorhouse Lane, Hull, HU9 5HE.
What’s On: A music-themed firework show, live music, guest DJ and LED Drummers, fun fair, street food and drink vendors, live entertainment from Breakfast presenters, Alex and Nicola including stage games and giveaways, plus more
Sprotbrough Bonfire Night, Doncaster
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4.30pm
Location: The Ivanhoe, 118 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NS.
What’s On: Bonfire, firework display, street food market with a variety of food choices, a hog roast, pizzas, burgers, crepes and cookies.
Next Level Fireworks Festival, Halifax
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 3pm
Location: Next Level Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.
What’s On: Festive atmosphere filled with music, food stalls and entertainment including live performances from Dick and Dom, Ellie Sax and Blazin Squad, local bands will perform, a funfair for all ages, fire breathers, large outdoor bar, as well as a bonfire and firework display.
Charity Bonfire Night, York
Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 8pm
Location: Rawcliffe Country Park, Rawcliffe, York, YO30 5XZ.
What’s On: Live music, fun fair, refreshments, bar, new ‘Family and Young Children’s Mini Display’ which starts at 4pm, big rides open at 5pm, a specialised children’s display will start at 5.30pm, the adult firework display starts at 7.30pm.