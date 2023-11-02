Bonfire Night 2023 is on this weekend and there are a variety of events and firework displays taking place across Yorkshire to commemorate Guy Fawkes Night.

Bonfire Night celebrates different traditions on different dates, depending on the country; Great Britain observes it on November 5, which is also celebrated in some Commonwealth countries.

Following the implementation of the Thanksgiving Act, up until 1859 celebration of Guy Fawkes Night in the UK was legally mandated, which evolved into Bonfire Night.

The annual observance day is linked with the tradition of celebrating the failure of Guy Fawkes’ actions of November 5, 1605. The British events are held at a weekend near to the correct date, to increase attendance. Celebrations include funfairs, family entertainment, food and drinks, firework displays and a bonfire to celebrate the survival of the King.

A firework and laser show finale accompanies music near York. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Bonfire Night 2023 events and firework displays in Yorkshire

Family Fireworks and Bonfire, Reeth

Date: Sunday, November 5 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Location: Reeth Memorial Hall, Arkengarthdale Road, Reeth, Yorkshire Dales, DL11 6QT.

What’s On: The village bonfire and fireworks display and a barbecue will be included and food will be served throughout the evening.

Autumn Lights, Sheffield

Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4pm to 9pm

Location: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, S9 2DF.

What’s On: Entertainment including DJ Ryan Swain and Symphonic Ibiza, a family funfair, street food and Sheffield’s biggest firework display.

Bonfire Night, Leeds

Date: Friday, November from 5pm

Location: The New Inn, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU.

What’s On: Bonfire, fireworks, food stalls, family activities, fairground rides for all ages, guest appearances, live music on the main stage and radio DJs.

Stray Bonfire and Firework Display, Harrogate

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 7.45pm

Location: Oatlands Stray, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR.

What’s On: Bonfire and firework display, family entertainment, food stalls and bar.

Notton Bonfire & Firework Display, Wakefield

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm

Location: Notton Village Hall, 121 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NE.

What’s On: Fund and attractions including a fun fair, bar, pie and peas, hotdogs and a bonfire and firework display.

Bradford Fireworks Extravaganza

Date: Sunday, November 5 from 4.30pm

Location: Peel Park, Cliffe Road, Bradford, BD3 0LT.

What’s On: There will be a children’s firework display as well as a main one at 6pm and 8pm respectively, there will also be rides for all ages, fairground classics, new thrill rides for 2023 and food and refreshments.

Fireworks Night 2023, Hull

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4pm to 9pm

Location: Sewell Group Craven Park, Poorhouse Lane, Hull, HU9 5HE.

What’s On: A music-themed firework show, live music, guest DJ and LED Drummers, fun fair, street food and drink vendors, live entertainment from Breakfast presenters, Alex and Nicola including stage games and giveaways, plus more

Sprotbrough Bonfire Night, Doncaster

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 4.30pm

Location: The Ivanhoe, 118 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NS.

What’s On: Bonfire, firework display, street food market with a variety of food choices, a hog roast, pizzas, burgers, crepes and cookies.

Next Level Fireworks Festival, Halifax

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 3pm

Location: Next Level Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.

What’s On: Festive atmosphere filled with music, food stalls and entertainment including live performances from Dick and Dom, Ellie Sax and Blazin Squad, local bands will perform, a funfair for all ages, fire breathers, large outdoor bar, as well as a bonfire and firework display.

Charity Bonfire Night, York

Date: Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 8pm

Location: Rawcliffe Country Park, Rawcliffe, York, YO30 5XZ.

