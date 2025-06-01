Bradford gallery hosts V&A’s Jameel Prize exhibition showcasing Middle Eastern and South Asian artists
The work from the Victoria and Albert Museum’s triennial Jameel Prize exhibition will be on display at Cartwright Hall until August for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture.
The exhibition opened shortly after the gallery was visited by King Charles during his trip to Bradford.
Jameel Prize: Moving Images is the seventh edition of the V&A’s award for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic art, culture, history, society and ideas.
This year’s award focuses on moving image and digital media work.
The exhibition was originally on display at V&A South Kensington in London and Bradford is the first stop on its tour – the only other place in the UK that people will be able to view the artwork.
The seventh Jameel Prize was won by Indian artist Khandakar Ohida, for her film and installation work Dream Your Museum in 2022.
The film is a portrait of her uncle, Khandakar Selim, whose story is told through his extraordinary collection of objects and memorabilia amassed over the last 50 years.
The film is accompanied by an installation of objects from Selim’s collection.
The other shortlisted artists featured in Jameel Prize: Moving Images are Sadik Kwaish Alfraji, Jawa El Khash, Alia Farid, Zahra Malkani, Marrim Akashi Sani, and Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian.
Spanning film, sculpture, photography, installation, sound, performance, and VR, the finalists’ works engage with issues relating to water, ecology, and spirituality, and the ways in which extractive industries shape the environmental and social fabric of the Middle East and South Asia. The works span the personal and the political, telling stories around themes of migration, community and resistance.
Councillor Sarah Ferriby Bradford Council’s executive member for healthy people and places said: “I’m thrilled that this prestigious exhibition is coming to the Bradford district and that this powerful artwork can be enjoyed by people from across the district and beyond without having to travel to London.”
Antonia Carver, director, Art Jameel said: “At Art Jameel, our guiding principles are that the arts are fundamental to life and (should be) accessible for all, and to see such compelling works by some of the most innovative international artists of our times, here in one of the UK’s most diverse and dynamic cities, is a source of hope and positivity in these troubled times.”
