Bradford jobs fair to spark career opportunities for local residents

Residents in Bradford will have the chance to secure employment – or take steps towards launching an alternative career – at a special jobs event in the city this week.

The BD4 Jobs Fair will be held at the TFD Centre on Broadstone Way between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday (October 2).

The free-to-attend event is open to residents of Holme Wood and the surrounding areas, with up to 15 local employers expected to be in attendance.

Realise - one of the UK’s leading training providers - is hosting and sponsoring the event as part of a long-standing commitment to deliver adult education training in West Yorkshire, in conjunction with the Sutton Centre, a local community hub that serves the needs of residents of Holme Wood and the Tong ward.

Sally Cook, Numeracy Trainer at Realise, at last year's jobs fair

Dan Goodall, Operations Director for Adult Learning at Realise, said: “This is fantastic opportunity for all residents living in and around the BD4 area.

“We were part of the event for the first time last year and the response from the local community was incredible with more than 300 people attending.

“Many walked away with job opportunities and a clear pathway to either returning to work or enhancing their career and we are expecting more of the same this time around.

“We have got some fantastic local businesses in attendance and it’s a perfect event for people currently out of work or those in a job but looking for a new challenge.”

Amongst the local companies in attendance will be GXO Logistics, based on Newhall Way in Bradford, air management specialists Mansfield Pollard and leading baking products manufacturer Baker & Baker.