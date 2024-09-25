British Wool returns to Yarndale for an action-packed woolly weekend

Taking place at Skipton Auction Mart on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September, Yarndale, the festival of yarn and all things creativity and knitting returns! Back by popular demand and bigger than ever, Yarndale have collaborated with British Wool to bring a wool packed agenda!

Returning to Yarndale for the second year is British Wool’s Sheep Trail. The activity invites yarn-enthusiasts to explore and discover brands that use British wool. By completing the trail, participants will also have the chance to win a coveted woolly hamper.

To take part in the Sheep Trail, simply visit the nine stalls of brands who are certified with the Shepherds Crook logo and are helping to support UK sheep farmers. Each stand will have a sheep displaying a letter to make up a 14-letter phrase. Once you think you’ve cracked the phrase, submit it at the British Wool stand for your chance to win.

Zoe Coates, Digital and Communications Manager at British Wool, said: “As an organisation dedicated to collecting, grading, selling and promoting British wool to the international wool textile industry, our main aim is to champion its historical importance and spotlight wool as an innovative solution to a sustainable future.

“In addition to the Sheep Trail, we will also be hosting a series of educational talks at Yarndale, as part of our ongoing efforts to educate the public on the cultural importance and environmental benefits of British Wool.”

Visitors at Yarndale can attend talks from industry experts at British Wool on a range of topics:

- Saturday 28th:

o 12:00 – 13:00: “Fleece Fundamentals: Demystifying wool grading” - Ian Brooksbank, Head Grader at British Wool Bradford, will share his vast knowledge of fleece qualities, gained over a lifetime in the British Wool industry.

o 15:30 – 16:30: “Innovating with British Wool: revaluing wool for fashion and textiles” - Knitwear designer Nicci James will challenge the need for synthetic materials in fashion and investigate how different sheep breed qualities can engineer strength in fabric.

- Sunday 29th:

o 12:30 – 13:30 – “Fleece Fundamentals: Demystifying wool grading” – Another opportunity to hear from Ian Brooksbank of the finer details of wool grading.

o 14:30-15:30: “The Wool Economy: Supporting your local shepherd to a global market and how consumers can support the industry” – A panel discussion from British Wool, Glencroft, West Yorkshire Spinners & Farmers Yarn.